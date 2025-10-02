Training Camp: Day 16

Morning Skate
Here’s who was on the ice for this morning’s skate:
Forwards: JJ Peterka, Jack McBain, Daniil But, Brandon Tanev, Gabe Smith, Curtis Douglas, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther, Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller, Cameron Hebig, Kailer Yamamoto, Andrew Agozzino, Kevin Stenlund, Michael Carcone
Defensemen: John Marino, Nate Schmidt, Nick DeSimone, Dmitri Simashev, Olli Määttä, Mikhail Sergachev
Goaltenders: Karel Vejmelka, Vitek Vaněček
The team ran through special teams this morning, here was the power play units today:
PP1: Sergachev, Keller, Schmaltz, Guenther, Peterka
PP2: Yamamoto, Carcone, But, Crouse, Schmidt
Close to the Real Deal
Both the Mammoth and Kings are expected to have a predominately NHL roster for tonight. Määttä discussed what he’s expecting out of tonight’s game.
“It’s going to be (closer) to what the games are going to be (like) when the season starts,” Määttä shared. “And that’s what you want. We’ve got a lot better with our system, getting back in (to) playing our game. They’ve done the same thing, so it’s going to be pretty close to what it’s going to be. That’s what’s exciting about it. I think these games are the ones (that) get you ready for the real thing.”