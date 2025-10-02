Training Camp: Day 16

Progress and Evaluation

The Mammoth are focused on the team’s progression throughout this preseason slate. Tourigny discussed after skate how the team is focused on preparing for the season opener in Colorado on Oct. 9.

“(We’re making) sure we’re ready for Colorado,” Tourigny explained. “But to be ready for Colorado, we need to keep progressing, playing well, we need to keep working on our pace. I think right now, everything (that’s) happened during training camp, we can feel the progression. I can go phase by phase in our system. We feel we’re better, we feel we’re tough to play against, we’re stingy, we generate more offense, we have more net presence. Everything is going in the right direction. That’s what’s important. Hopefully we have the score on our side for sure, you always want to win, but first and foremost for us is to make sure we keep progressing.”

Roster Changes

Over the last few days, the Mammoth have made cuts to the training camp roster and assigned players to their respective teams.

At noon today, goaltender Jaxson Stauber cleared waivers and will report to the Tucson Roadrunners. Also at noon, the Mammoth placed defenseman Scott Perunovich and forward Ben McCartney on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to Tucson.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the Mammoth assigned defenseman Maveric Lamoureux to the Roadrunners and assigned forward Cole Beaudoin to the Barrie Colts (OHL).

Currently, the team’s training camp roster sits at 36 players.

