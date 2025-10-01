Utah Comes Up Short Against Los Angeles, Falls 3-2

The Kings opened the scoring halfway through the first period when Andrei Kuzmenko’s shot beat Utah’s netminder Karel Vejmelka. Jeff Malott and Brandt Clarke were credited with assists. Los Angeles doubled its lead in the opening minute of the second period. Andre Lee’s goal made it 2-0 for the Kings. Malott picked up his second assist of the night.

Minutes later, Utah started to find the back of the net. Cameron Hebig’s goal six minutes into the middle frame got the Mammoth on the board. Hebig capitalized on the rebound of Daniil But’s shot from up high. Nick DeSimone also picked up an assist on the play.

“It was a good play,” Hebig reflected after the game. “We got (the puck) deep, went low to high there and good shot on net there. I just was able to bounce out, was able to find it, hit it home. So, it was nice to get one there.”

Two minutes later, Utah scored again. In a give-and-go with Sean Durzi, But’s shot from the left circle beat LA’s goaltender Pheonix Copley and tied the game, 2-2. Durzi had the lone assist on the goal. Tensions rose late in the middle frame. With 2:41 left in the second period, Ben McCartney and Taylor Ward dropped the gloves. The tilt was McCartney’s second fight of the preseason.

With 55 seconds left in the second, Ian Cole’s shot from the faceoff dot was inches away from going in and breaking the tie. The puck got past Copley but hit the post.

After most of the third period was tied, 2-2, Ward scored for Los Angeles and gave the Kings a 3-2 lead in the final five minutes of regulation. Utah pushed in the final minutes as the team looked for the equalizer. The Mammoth pulled Karel Vejmelka with two minutes left in regulation, and despite significant time in the offensive zone, Utah couldn’t find a third goal. The Mammoth fell 3-2 to the Kings.

Additional Notes From Tonight’s Game:

Utah’s penalty kill continues to be a strong part of the team’s game. The Mammoth kept the Kings from scoring on any of their three power play opportunities. Through five preseason games, Utah has killed off 15 of their 17 penalties. Kailer Yamamoto, Andrew Agozzino, Nate Schmidt, Michael Carcone, Ian Cole, Lawson Crouse, and Dmitri Simashev all had shorthanded minutes tonight.

Karel Vejmelka played his second preseason game of the year and stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced. He finished the game with a .824 save percentage and played all three periods.

Tonight’s neutral site game in Boise, Idaho was a unique opportunity for all involved. Although neither of tonight’s teams play in this state, fans of both the Mammoth and Kings fanbases made the trip to cheer on their teams. For players and coaches alike, it was a memorable experience.