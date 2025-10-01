Utah Mammoth Trade Connor Ingram to Edmonton Oilers

CI Release
By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today that the club has traded goaltender Connor Ingram to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations. The Mammoth will retain $800,000 (41.025641%) of Ingram’s contract.

“We would like to thank Connor for everything he has done for the organization,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a class act, great teammate, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Ingram has played 102 career NHL games over four seasons with the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, and Utah registering a 39-44-15 record, 3.14 goals against average, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts.

