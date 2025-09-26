Training Camp: Day 10

The Game Plan

The Utah Mammoth have wrapped up four preseason games in five days and enter into the second phase of training camp. The first week was focused on teaching the systems and schemes while getting everyone up to speed. On Monday, head coach André Tourigny shared what the second phase will entail for the group:

“Next week we’ll go a little bit on a different phase where (there) will be a lot of teaching,” Tourigny shared Monday. “A lot of progression in the system, in the structure, and special situations. Then we’ll have to fine tune, just crank it up a little bit before the start of the season. Drop the volume as much as we can, and be ready for the season.”

When it comes to sharpening up the systems and being detail oriented, Tourigny shared that this started to happen already in practices:

“It happened a little bit organically as well, because the guys are more structured so now the details pop a little bit more,” Tourigny explained. “When you’re not exactly in your spot or you don’t do the fundamentals in your role, that stands out a little bit. So we’ll keep doing a lot of structure drills but at the same time we want to have some pace, some execution.”

At the end of Group A’s practice, the team participated in a shootout style competition where players would guess if their teammate would score or not. The loser of each round would have to skate. Tourigny balanced the intense drills at today’s practice with some fun competition to keep morale high:

“Just fun,” Tourigny said. “Guys have to bet on their teammates, chirp a little bit, and have fun. I think keep (practice) light … I think it was just fun.”

Roster Moves:

Friday afternoon, Utah announced 19 roster cuts. The current training camp roster now sits at 41 players. Earlier that day, the Mammoth placed defenseman Kevin Connauton on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to Tucson (AHL).

On Wednesday, forwards Coster Dunn and Carson Harmer were released from their try-out agreements and returned to their junior clubs. Also on Wednesday, Defensemen Ludvig Lafton, Tomas Lavoie, Max Pšenička, and Veeti Väisänen were assigned to their junior clubs.