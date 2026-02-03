Schmaltz’s Hat Trick Leads Utah to Victory

The Mammoth had 10 players on the scoresheet in a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks

GameStory 2.2.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – Nick Schmaltz’s hat trick led the Utah Mammoth to a 6-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. It was the forward’s second hat trick this season, and his three goals brought Schmaltz over the 20-goal threshold. This is the fifth-straight season he’s scored 20 or more goals and the sixth time in his career.

Schmaltz’s first goal was his 20th of the season just three and a half minutes into the game. His second of the night was 33 seconds after Vancouver tied the game and helped the Mammoth quickly respond. His third goal was in the final eight minutes of regulation and cemented the 6-2 win.

“A lot of great plays by some guys finding me,” Schmaltz said of his hat trick. “Super excited to get a hat trick and help the team win.”

Throughout the season, Schmaltz has had a significant impact all over the ice. He is the center on the top line, plays both sides of special teams, and his consistently strong defensive play is evident.

“Schmaltz was really good everywhere,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “He was good defensively, stripped pucks, his body positioning was good. I like his game a lot.”

“It’s great to see when Schmaltz gets (four points),” Mikhail Sergachev smiled. “It’s a big night. We’re all happy for him. (John Marino) too, three points. It’s big. It shows that guys can make plays, create, and finish. We need more of that for sure.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Sergachev | Schmaltz
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny

Marino set a new career-high in points tonight after his three-point performance (3A) against the Canucks. The blueliner has four points (4A) in his last two games and his teammates credited his impact following the win.

“He’s a great player,” Schmaltz said of Marino. “I think he’s very underrated. He’s got a lot of plays with the puck, he waits off defenders, and makes a lot of good plays in the middle of the ice. Super great player so I’m very happy to see him having success.”

“He’s very calm under pressure on the breakouts,” Sergachev said of his fellow defenseman. “I think that’s what makes him one of the greats back there. I like his game a lot. Defensively too, he’s very smart. Knows his position well. He’s very good. Offensive zone, same thing. He creates by out-waiting the guys. They’re in front of him dancing and he’s just calm and cool there, creating, shooting or walking the guys. So, it’s great to see.”

The Mammoth had 10 players on the scoresheet tonight and in addition to Schmaltz’s goals, Sergachev (PPG), Lawson Crouse, and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah. Peterka’s tally was his 20th this season and he became the third player on the Mammoth to reach this benchmark.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced, and Utah’s netminder recorded his league-leading 26th win of the season. Vejmelka is 8-1-0 in his last nine starts at the Delta Center, dating back to Dec. 21 vs Winnipeg (per Mammoth PR).

Utah had a successful night on both sides of special teams as the power play scored in the third period and the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

“A big night for our special teams,” Tourigny said. “I liked our PK a lot, obviously our power play as well. Even on the first power play, the way we attacked. We had the intensity. We recovered loose pucks. I liked our special teams.”

The Mammoth got back in the win column after losing their last two games. The 6-2 win helped Utah gain confidence, especially after a strong January in which the team won 10 games.

“The first one against Carolina, we obviously lost that game in the last three minutes,” Sergachev explained. “And then for Dallas, we didn't have a good start, and that's what left a bad taste. But tonight, we had a better start, and played better overall.”

“I think over the last month or so we’ve been playing some good hockey,” Schmaltz reflected. “Slipped a couple games in a row there so we wanted to get back on track tonight. We knew this was a big game for us. Standings are super tight so that’s a huge win for us on home ice.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Schmaltz’s second hat trick of the season is tied for the most of any NHL skater in the 2025-26 campaign. He has also tied Logan Cooley for the most on the team, and the Mammoth have joined Chicago as the second NHL team to have multiple players score two hat tricks this season.
  • Marino has found the scoresheet in seven of Utah’s last nine home games. He’s contributed two goals and eight assists during that span.
  • Sergachev has earned 12 points in 16 games to open the new calendar year (4G, 8A). He has nine goals this season and his 15 power play points lead the team (4G, 11A).

The Mammoth will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday for the team’s final game before the Olympic break.

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Mammoth Black Book
SOCIAL
GUEST APPEARANCE: Jaxson Dart Attends a Game

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Feb. 2-8

Utah Opens Week Against Vancouver 

Utah's Black History Month Programming to Uplift Local Businesses

Duchene extends goal streak to 4, Stars edge Mammoth

Utah Falls in Division Matchup, 3-2

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Dallas

Utah Mammoth Announce Plans to Celebrate Black History Month

Utah Falls to Carolina, 5-4

Utah Visits Carolina to End Road Trip

Utah Beats Defending Cup Champs in Sunrise

Utah Faces Florida on Second Half of Back-to-Back

Utah Falls to Tampa Bay in Tight Game 

The Week Ahead: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Utah Faces Tampa Bay to Start Back-to-Back

Three-Goal Second Period Leads Utah to Central Division Win

Utah Starts Road Trip in Nashville

Utah Mammoth Game Against Nashville Predators Moved to 12:30 P.M. Local Start

Hebig’s Hard Work Leads to Birthday Call Up