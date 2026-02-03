Schmaltz’s Hat Trick Leads Utah to Victory

Marino set a new career-high in points tonight after his three-point performance (3A) against the Canucks. The blueliner has four points (4A) in his last two games and his teammates credited his impact following the win.

“He’s a great player,” Schmaltz said of Marino. “I think he’s very underrated. He’s got a lot of plays with the puck, he waits off defenders, and makes a lot of good plays in the middle of the ice. Super great player so I’m very happy to see him having success.”

“He’s very calm under pressure on the breakouts,” Sergachev said of his fellow defenseman. “I think that’s what makes him one of the greats back there. I like his game a lot. Defensively too, he’s very smart. Knows his position well. He’s very good. Offensive zone, same thing. He creates by out-waiting the guys. They’re in front of him dancing and he’s just calm and cool there, creating, shooting or walking the guys. So, it’s great to see.”

The Mammoth had 10 players on the scoresheet tonight and in addition to Schmaltz’s goals, Sergachev (PPG), Lawson Crouse, and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah. Peterka’s tally was his 20th this season and he became the third player on the Mammoth to reach this benchmark.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced, and Utah’s netminder recorded his league-leading 26th win of the season. Vejmelka is 8-1-0 in his last nine starts at the Delta Center, dating back to Dec. 21 vs Winnipeg (per Mammoth PR).

Utah had a successful night on both sides of special teams as the power play scored in the third period and the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

“A big night for our special teams,” Tourigny said. “I liked our PK a lot, obviously our power play as well. Even on the first power play, the way we attacked. We had the intensity. We recovered loose pucks. I liked our special teams.”

The Mammoth got back in the win column after losing their last two games. The 6-2 win helped Utah gain confidence, especially after a strong January in which the team won 10 games.

“The first one against Carolina, we obviously lost that game in the last three minutes,” Sergachev explained. “And then for Dallas, we didn't have a good start, and that's what left a bad taste. But tonight, we had a better start, and played better overall.”

“I think over the last month or so we’ve been playing some good hockey,” Schmaltz reflected. “Slipped a couple games in a row there so we wanted to get back on track tonight. We knew this was a big game for us. Standings are super tight so that’s a huge win for us on home ice.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Schmaltz’s second hat trick of the season is tied for the most of any NHL skater in the 2025-26 campaign. He has also tied Logan Cooley for the most on the team, and the Mammoth have joined Chicago as the second NHL team to have multiple players score two hat tricks this season.

Marino has found the scoresheet in seven of Utah’s last nine home games. He’s contributed two goals and eight assists during that span.

Sergachev has earned 12 points in 16 games to open the new calendar year (4G, 8A). He has nine goals this season and his 15 power play points lead the team (4G, 11A).

The Mammoth will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday for the team’s final game before the Olympic break.

Upcoming Schedule