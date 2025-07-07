Get to Know: Brandon Tanev

NHL Experience

After signing his first pro contract on Mar. 30, 2016, Tanev made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets on Apr. 5, 2016, against the Anaheim Ducks. He went on to play three games that season with the Jets, all on the road, during the team’s California trip (Anaheim, San Jose, Los Angeles).

Tanev’s first NHL point was on Nov. 3, 2016, against the Washington Capitals. Two nights later, he recorded his first two NHL goals against the Detroit Red Wings. Tanev recorded his first NHL hat trick on Mar. 27, 2018, against the Boston Bruins.

After three full seasons with the Jets, Tanev joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a six-year contract. After two seasons with the Penguins, Tanev was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 Expansion Draft and headed west once again.

In his first season with the Kraken, Tanev suffered a season ending injury in Dec. after playing 30 games. However, in his second season with Seattle, Tanev rebounded for a career year. Tanev played all 82 games for the first time in his career and the forward set new career highs in goals (16), assists (19), and points (35).

During his fourth season in Seattle, Tanev was traded back to the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 7, 2025. After a playoff run with his first NHL team, Tanev became a free agent and signed with the Mammoth on July 1, 2025.

Tanev enters his tenth full NHL season with 552 games of experience, 84 goals, 96 assists, and 180 points. Throughout his career, Tanev has 249 penalty minutes, two power play goals, three power play points, 10 shorthanded goals, 15 shorthanded points, two overtime goals, and 12 game winning goals.

International Experience

Tanev has represented Canada once throughout his career at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship. Through 10 games, Tanev had four goals and one assist for five points. Canada finished fourth in the tournament after losing to Sweden in the Bronze Medal Game.

This tournament was the first time Tanev worked with Utah Mammoth head coach André Tourigny, and the first time he played with new teammates Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther.

Many Mammoth Connections

In addition to representing Hockey Canada alongside Tourigny, McBain, and Guenther at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championships, Tanev has two additional connections to the team.

When playing in Pittsburgh, Tanev became friends with defenseman John Marino. Lastly, the forward became close friends with fellow Greater Toronto Arena native, Sean Durzi, and the two train together in the off-season.

Bringing the Energy

When describing who he is, Tanev shared the following:

“I’m an energetic guy. I’m very personable. I like to chat with the boys and keep things light when the time is right. At the same time, it’s understanding (when) it’s time to get to work and be in those moments where we need to zone in. When I walk around the locker room, I like to be fun, I like to be cordial, I like to have a smile on my face.”