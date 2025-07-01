Utah Free Agency Live Blog

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Brandon Tanev to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon as a great addition to our group,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Our fans will enjoy both the maximum effort and physical style of play that he brings to our team.”

“We are very pleased to sign Brandon to a three-year contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He brings playoff experience, is good on the penalty kill and will upgrade many areas on our team. We look forward to having Brandon in Utah.”

Tanev, 33, tallied 10-12-22 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 79 regular-season games split between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets in 2024-25. He also skated in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Winnipeg.

The 6-foot, 189-pound forward has posted 84-96-180 and 249 PIM in 552 career NHL games with the Jets, Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his NHL debut with Winnipeg in 2015-16. Tanev has also skated in 59 career playoff contests, earning 7-7-14 and 33 PIM.