It's July 1st and the official start of free agency. Utah has added players and strengthened its roster through signings and trades this week. Keep track of every Mammoth move below!
Utah Free Agency Live Blog
Keep track of all of Utah's moves this week in the Free Agency Live Blog
Tuesday, July 1
Utah Signs Goaltender Vitek Vaněček to One-Year Contract
The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of goaltender Vitek Vaněček to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5 million.
Vaněček, 29, helped the Florida Panthers win their second consecutive Stanley Cup last season. He split the regular season between the Panthers and San Jose Sharks, earning a 5-14-4 record, 3.62 goals-against average, and .884 save percentage.
The 6-foot-2, 184-pound goaltender has posted a 96-56-21 record, 2.83 GAA, .902 SV%, and 10 shutouts in 188 career NHL appearances with the Panthers, Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals over the past five seasons (2020-25). Vaněček also registered a 2-4 record in 10 playoff appearances for the Capitals and Devils from 2021-23.
Utah Signs Forward Brandon Tanev to Three-Year Contract
The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Brandon Tanev to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon as a great addition to our group,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Our fans will enjoy both the maximum effort and physical style of play that he brings to our team.”
“We are very pleased to sign Brandon to a three-year contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He brings playoff experience, is good on the penalty kill and will upgrade many areas on our team. We look forward to having Brandon in Utah.”
Tanev, 33, tallied 10-12-22 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 79 regular-season games split between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets in 2024-25. He also skated in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Winnipeg.
The 6-foot, 189-pound forward has posted 84-96-180 and 249 PIM in 552 career NHL games with the Jets, Kraken, and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his NHL debut with Winnipeg in 2015-16. Tanev has also skated in 59 career playoff contests, earning 7-7-14 and 33 PIM.
Utah Signs Defenseman Nate Schmidt to Three-Year Contract
The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Nate Schmidt to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.5 million.
“We are excited that Nate and his wife, Allie, have chosen Utah,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Nate’s depth of playoff experience and most recent impact in helping the Florida Panthers to win the 2025 Stanley Cup complements our group of existing veterans extremely well. He will play a big role in helping to move our team forward this coming season.
“Nate is an efficient defenseman, and we are very pleased to have him join the organization,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He has a great work ethic and will be an excellent role model for our younger players. He’s a warrior who played a key role in Florida’s Stanley Cup run and we are thrilled to have him join our team.”
Schmidt, 33, registered 5-14-19 and 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers in 2024-25, ranking third in goals, fourth in points and tied for third in blocked shots (71) among team defensemen. He added 3-9-12 and four PIM in 23 playoff appearances to help the Panthers win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Schmidt’s nine assists finished tied for the most of any Florida blueliner during the postseason.
Utah Signs Forward Kailer Yamamoto to One-Year, Two-Way Contract
The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year, two-way contract, worth $775,000 at the NHL level.
Yamamoto, 26, skated in 12 games with Utah last season, registering 2-1-3 and two penalty minutes (PIM). He also posted 20-36-56 and 41 PIM in 54 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners and added one goal in three Calder Cup Playoff appearances. Yamamoto led all Roadrunners skaters in assists, points, and plus/minus (+17).
Monday, June 30
Utah Acquires Conditional 2027 Third-Round Pick from Toronto in Exchange for Matias Maccelli
The Utah Mammoth announced Monday that the team has acquired a conditional third-round draft choice in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Matias Maccelli.
The 2027 third-round draft choice will upgrade to a 2029 second-round draft choice if Maccelli records at least 51 points during the 2025-26 season and Toronto also qualifies for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”
Mammoth Sign Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi
The Utah Mammoth announced Monday the signing of defenseman Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, two-way contract, worth $775,000 at the NHL level for both seasons.
Onyebuchi, 25, tallied 3-7-10 and 112 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25. He ranked third in penalty minutes and tied for fourth in plus/minus (+6) among all Roadrunners skaters. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman also skated in three postseason contests for Tucson, tallying an assist in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.