Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Tyler Tucker scored, and Sammy Blais and Jakub Vrana each had an assist for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

“It was a fun game. I thought [Binnington] was unreal,” Oettinger said. “Probably should have won that game in regulation but he held them in it. I felt like we deserved to win. You don’t always win those games but just happy it turned out for us.”

Duchene and Jason Robertson had a 2-on-1 breakaway with 44 seconds remaining in overtime, but Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made a diving cross-crease save on a point-blank chance by Robertson to force the shootout.

“Overtime, it’s just compete out there,” Binnington said. “Play free and compete out there is the mindset. It’s a 2-on-1 scenario, shoot or pass, kind of a desperation play there. It was good.”

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the second period. He came from behind the net, hesitating with the puck on his stick to draw Binnington out of position before moving toward the bottom of the right circle and roofing in a shot.

“They got shots, they’re going to get shots,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “But I thought for the most part we did a good job of keeping it on the outside and protecting that slot area. Getting in there on rebounds and not letting second or third opportunities happen.”