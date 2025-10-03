Shane Smith and the Saints to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

FRISCO, Texas – Country music band Shane Smith and The Saints ("All I See Is You," "Dance the Night Away," "Mountain Girl") will headline the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist on Sunday, Nov. 16. Hosted by the Dallas Stars Foundation, the event will take place at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom in Dallas at 6 p.m. The concert celebration, presented by Grey Goose Vodka, will begin at 8:30 p.m.
A limited number of four-top tables will be available for purchase, allowing guests to watch the induction ceremony and receive floor access to the Shane Smith & The Saints concert. The package also includes a crafted chef’s table dinner and two bar drink tickets per guest. Tickets for the general public are on sale and can be purchased by clicking here. A limited number of VIP tables remain for purchase, starting at $7,500. If interested in purchasing, please fill out this interest form. All proceeds from ticket sales and the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation.
"We are thrilled to have Shane Smith and the Saints at this year's Hall of Fame Gala," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. "Over the last decade, they have established themselves as one of the best live acts in the country because of their ability to connect with any audience through honest songwriting and energy on the stage.
The induction gala and ceremony will take place prior to the concert.
About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.
Players must demonstrate exceptional attributes in the areas of playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, while builders are evaluated on their demonstration of exceptional attributes in coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club and to the game of hockey in general.
Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.
For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.
About Shane Smith and The Saints
Celebrated Austin, TX band Shane Smith & the Saints has released their long awaited new album Norther on Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records. The album’s 13 tracks feature an eclectic blend of country, Celtic, Southern rock, folk, and honky-tonk. Norther has received high praise from the press (see highlights), including an in-depth feature in Rolling Stone and the band’s network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning. The group recently made their Grand Old Opry debut and appeared on the Emmy Award-winning PBS series The Caverns Sessions as well as PBS' Colorado Soundstage. The band has sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
“…the album is Smith at his most introspective and the Saints at their musical peak.” - Rolling Stone
“The epicness and weight that Shane Smith and the Saints evoke through their songs is something virtually unparalleled in the modern era of music.” 8.6/10 - Saving Country Music
"The band from Austin had formed over a decade ago, released three albums, and shaped themselves into one of the best live bands working today…” - Americana Highways