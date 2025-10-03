Shane Smith and the Saints to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala

About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.

Players must demonstrate exceptional attributes in the areas of playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, while builders are evaluated on their demonstration of exceptional attributes in coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club and to the game of hockey in general.

Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.

For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.