Player Profile: Ilya Lyubushkin

Performance evaluation: Ilya Lyubushkin had a solid season in 2023-24, ending with a very nice performance in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The fact that Lyubushkin played for the Maple Leafs says a lot about the respect he has in the league. After coming over from Russia in 2018, Lyubushkin has changed teams four times, so he is a bit of a journeyman, but the Maple Leafs had him in 2022 (including seven playoff games) and wanted him back. They gave up a third-round draft pick to get him from Anaheim and were pleased with what he was able to do. He was available in free agency because Toronto signed former Stars defenseman Chris Tanev. Lyubushkin was okay on a struggling Anaheim team, as he had four assists in 55 games and was minus-13. It was a tough gig. When he got to Toronto, he had four assists in 19 regular-season games and three more in seven playoff games. He has typically been fifth or sixth in minutes played on whatever team he has been on, so he is a third pairing defenseman, but he averaged 17 minutes for both the Ducks and the Maple Leafs, so he doesn’t have to be protected. Lyubushkin averaged 2:57 in shorthanded time on ice, so he is one of his team’s top penalty killers. He also is typically among his team’s leaders in hits (11.8 per 60 minutes) and blocked shots (5.5 per 60 minutes).