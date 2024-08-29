Player Profile: Ilya Lyubushkin

Lyubushkin is a top penalty killer and is typically among team leader's in hits and blocked shots

By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Name: Ilya Lyubushkin

Number: 46

Age: 30

Birthplace: Moscow, Russia

Height/Weight: 6-2, 200

2023-24 stats: 0 goals, 8 assists in 74 games with Anaheim and Toronto

Contract: In first year of three-year deal with a salary cap hit of $3.25 million

Performance evaluation: Ilya Lyubushkin had a solid season in 2023-24, ending with a very nice performance in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The fact that Lyubushkin played for the Maple Leafs says a lot about the respect he has in the league. After coming over from Russia in 2018, Lyubushkin has changed teams four times, so he is a bit of a journeyman, but the Maple Leafs had him in 2022 (including seven playoff games) and wanted him back. They gave up a third-round draft pick to get him from Anaheim and were pleased with what he was able to do. He was available in free agency because Toronto signed former Stars defenseman Chris Tanev. Lyubushkin was okay on a struggling Anaheim team, as he had four assists in 55 games and was minus-13. It was a tough gig. When he got to Toronto, he had four assists in 19 regular-season games and three more in seven playoff games. He has typically been fifth or sixth in minutes played on whatever team he has been on, so he is a third pairing defenseman, but he averaged 17 minutes for both the Ducks and the Maple Leafs, so he doesn’t have to be protected. Lyubushkin averaged 2:57 in shorthanded time on ice, so he is one of his team’s top penalty killers. He also is typically among his team’s leaders in hits (11.8 per 60 minutes) and blocked shots (5.5 per 60 minutes).

Expectations for 2024-25: With the departure of Chris Tanev, Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpää, the Stars needed a defensive defenseman who can kill penalties, and Lyubushkin fits the bill. He’s not huge (6-2, 200), but he can be both physical and nasty. He’s also right-handed, which is a plus. Lyubushkin draws comparisons to Roman Polák, but Polák had 35 pounds on him. Lyubushkin is a better skater and more skilled than Polak though. He generated 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) in 68 games with Buffalo in 2022-23, so he can contribute when needed. The guess is Lyubushkin will be on the third pairing with Brendan Smith, Nils Lundkvist or Lian Bichsel. Lundkvist and Lyubushkin are both right-handed, so that could make for an interesting challenge. The other option, since the Stars have three righties on defense, is to move Matt Dumba to the top pairing with Miro Heiskanen which would allow Lyubushkin to play on a second pairing with Esa Lindell. Bottom line, there could be a lot of shuffling on defense before the end of the season. Dallas made a big commitment to Lyubushkin with the three-year contract at an average salary of $3.25 million, so they are definitely all in on the rugged defenseman. With the additions of Lyubushkin and Dumba, the belief is the Stars will be more physical in their own end this season.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

