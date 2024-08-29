Player Profile: Ilya Lyubushkin

Expectations for 2024-25: With the departure of Chris Tanev, Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpää, the Stars needed a defensive defenseman who can kill penalties, and Lyubushkin fits the bill. He’s not huge (6-2, 200), but he can be both physical and nasty. He’s also right-handed, which is a plus. Lyubushkin draws comparisons to Roman Polák, but Polák had 35 pounds on him. Lyubushkin is a better skater and more skilled than Polak though. He generated 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) in 68 games with Buffalo in 2022-23, so he can contribute when needed. The guess is Lyubushkin will be on the third pairing with Brendan Smith, Nils Lundkvist or Lian Bichsel. Lundkvist and Lyubushkin are both right-handed, so that could make for an interesting challenge. The other option, since the Stars have three righties on defense, is to move Matt Dumba to the top pairing with Miro Heiskanen which would allow Lyubushkin to play on a second pairing with Esa Lindell. Bottom line, there could be a lot of shuffling on defense before the end of the season. Dallas made a big commitment to Lyubushkin with the three-year contract at an average salary of $3.25 million, so they are definitely all in on the rugged defenseman. With the additions of Lyubushkin and Dumba, the belief is the Stars will be more physical in their own end this season.