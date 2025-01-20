There is a great history of sports helping municipalities.
Opening of multisport centers continues Stars’ vision for advancing youth sports
The opening of the RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch furthers the organization’s commitment to connecting with surrounding communities
All you have to do is look at Victory Park or Arlington or Frisco to see how important professional sports teams can be in driving the economy and helping the citizens. And the same can be true on a smaller scale, as well.
The Dallas Stars and the City of Farmers Branch on Friday officially opened RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch, a multi-purpose athletic facility adjacent to Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch, one of the Stars’ suburban ice rinks. It was another step forward in the relationship between the two entities, and also a step forward in the individual plans of each.
“We have had a relationship with the Dallas Stars for almost 25 years now, and this just takes that another step,” said Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne. “We’ve seen the impact the hockey facility has had, and we feel this will be even greater in bringing people to Farmers Branch.”
Stars President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Alberts said the facility is a significant part of the team’s diversification into sports outside of hockey.
“We run ice rinks and nothing is more difficult or more expensive to run, so we have all of this knowledge and experience and infrastructure, so wouldn’t we be perfect to run this?” Alberts said of the 81,780 square-foot facility that will be a part of three multi-sport builds including the MAC in Lewisville and the Northlake center that will be opening next year in Denton County. “So we are complementing our ice rink business with these gyms, and we think it’s going to be a great marriage. There is a need out there, and we’re in a unique position to fill that need.”
Lynne said it was a no-brainer for the City of Farmers Branch to be on board. The fact the ice rink is right there and the fact the Stars know how to run youth sports was key. Both Lynne and Alberts have children who have participated in club sports and understand the complexities and expenses that are part of that world.
“It’s a huge commitment, not just for the athlete, but for the family,” Lynne said. “Club sports are big business. If your kid is playing a club sport, as a parent you are paying a lot of money, so there are high expectations. We know that and we definitely want to make sure people are happy with what we’re offering.”
The City of Farmers Branch finances the building and the Stars will pay rent and run the facility. Lynne said they are already seeing the potential impact in two volleyball tournaments that show a need for additional parking facilities as well as possibly building more eating establishments in the area.
“We have had some parking issues at times, but we’re working toward solving that,” Lynne said. “We’re asking for a little patience, and we’re confident we’re going to get that worked out.”
Alberts said the Stars too are making an effort to assure the daily maintenance of youth sports leagues is constantly improving.
“We’re trying to make youth sports a first-class operation,” said Alberts. “The reality is it’s a business, but you can make it a first-class business, and that’s been our thinking the whole time. We want to give these kids the best facilities and the best experience they can have. It’s not perfect, and it’s never going to be, but we’re trying our best to make it as good as possible.”
The RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch boasts 16 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts. It serves as the home to Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV). Lynne said just walking in was a realization of a lot of hard work that fulfilled a vision.
“It’s been a process, so it’s so good to see it open,” Lynne said. “It’s a wonderful facility, really welcoming. It’s a great thing for the City of Farmers Branch.”
The Stars have a similar hope and vision for the City of Northlake next year. With the 38,000-square-foot RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisports at The MAC in Lewisville operating since 2022 and the expected facility in Northlake to host 225,000 square feet of sports activities, the hockey franchise is creating a new area of both economic strength and community outreach.
“Economic impact is important,” Alberts said. “Cities need revenue and this is a good way to help provide it. When you bring people to your city to eat in restaurants or stay in hotels, that’s a good thing. And for the residents of your city, having facilities like this, that’s a good thing. Sports has proven it can be a positive for cities both at the highest level, and then also at a grassroots level like this with youth sports. I think it’s an area where we can really excel.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
