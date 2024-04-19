NHL announces Stars schedule for First Round series vs Vegas

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Golden Knights begins Monday, April 22 at American Airlines Center

DallasStarsPlaioffs_FRM_VGK_2568x1444
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today the Dallas Stars' schedule for their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins Monday, April 22 at American Airlines Center. The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.

24Playoffs_RoundOne_Schedule_2568x1444_v2

*if necessary / all times CT

Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh will call the action on Bally Sports Southwest, whose comprehensive postseason coverage will include Stars Live pregame and postgame shows featuring TV analysts Brien Rea and Brent Severyn. All games broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest will also stream in the Bally Sports app.

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket will broadcast all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Bogorad and Reaugh. Along with the simulcast, the Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will provide fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center.

Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activation by KIA, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

