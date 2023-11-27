Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients

To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted on PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, as well as at Robertson's Charity Game following the Stars game on Dec. 9. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or sent to the Dallas Stars Executive Office (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/RoboToyDrive.