Dallas Stars keeping perspective, fixing mistakes amid busy schedule

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall flat in loss to Calgary Flames

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to keep winning ways against Calgary Flames

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames 112423

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars come up just short in overtime against Vegas Golden Knights

First Shift: Dallas Stars welcome Vegas Golden Knights for heated rematch

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights 112223

Forever immortalized: Mike Modano’s statue will be lasting tribute to his impact and legacy

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars flip the script, roll to impressive win against New York Rangers

Dallas Stars to Unveil Mike Modano Statue on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to rebound quickly against surging New York Rangers

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs New York Rangers 112023

Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars fall in late-game collapse against Colorado Avalanche

First Shift: Dallas Stars welcome Colorado Avalanche for divisional showdown

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche 111823

Dallas Stars dedicated to growth of local youth sports

Dallas Stars and City of Farmers Branch Announce Starcenter Multisport Farmers Branch

Feels like home: Matt Duchene’s persistence, personality contribute to Stars momentum

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients

Fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging from Saturday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 11

2023 Robo's Holiday Toy Drive
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will hold the second annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients. Toy donations will be collected from Saturday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 11, and Robertson will deliver the toys and gifts to Children’s Health in Dallas.

To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted on PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, as well as at Robertson's Charity Game following the Stars game on Dec. 9. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or sent to the Dallas Stars Executive Office (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/RoboToyDrive.

"I'm excited to bring back the Toy Drive and build on what we accomplished last year," said Robertson. "The holiday season is such a special time of year for family, celebration and giving, and it means a lot to me to be able to bring a little extra joy to kids in our community."

Gift ideas include light-up toys, activity centers and shape sorters for infants and toddlers; action figures, dolls and preschool CDs for preschool and school-age children; and gift cards, headphones and sports equipment for teenagers. Additional gift ideas include board or electric games, trivia games and puzzle games.

For more information and a comprehensive list of gift recommendations please visit DallasStars.com/RoboToyDrive.