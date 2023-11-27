Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will hold the second annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health patients. Toy donations will be collected from Saturday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 11, and Robertson will deliver the toys and gifts to Children’s Health in Dallas.
To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted on PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, as well as at Robertson's Charity Game following the Stars game on Dec. 9. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or sent to the Dallas Stars Executive Office (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/RoboToyDrive.
"I'm excited to bring back the Toy Drive and build on what we accomplished last year," said Robertson. "The holiday season is such a special time of year for family, celebration and giving, and it means a lot to me to be able to bring a little extra joy to kids in our community."
Gift ideas include light-up toys, activity centers and shape sorters for infants and toddlers; action figures, dolls and preschool CDs for preschool and school-age children; and gift cards, headphones and sports equipment for teenagers. Additional gift ideas include board or electric games, trivia games and puzzle games.
For more information and a comprehensive list of gift recommendations please visit DallasStars.com/RoboToyDrive.