Inclement Weather Policy: StarCenters & Comerica Center

To all StarCenter Properties Customers and Partners,

In advance of the impending weather system which we are monitoring closely, along with our current Inclement Weather Policy, below are specific notes related to this weekend’s scheduled programs:

All normally scheduled activities at all facilities for this evening, Friday, January 23rd will run as scheduled until 10:00 p.m??

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers and our staff, all Children’s Health StarCenters and RYSE StarCenter Multisport facilities will then be closed until 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, January 24th. A decision will be made by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday of potential reopening times to resume scheduled programming and will be communicated via social media and on our associated websites. Because of our facilities’ geographic range, this may vary from facility to facility depending upon local weather situations.

For those teams or individuals who have a scheduled game, practice or other activity during this closure, every effort will be made to reschedule your activity at a later date. In the instance where some activity cannot be rescheduled, a full refund will be provided. Please communicate directly with the General Manager of your local facility for more details.

In relation to those volleyball clubs who have registered to participate in the Panther City Tournament scheduled to take place at the RYSE StarCenter Multisport facilities, a full refund will be processed within the next 10 business days and we will work with the tournament organizers to attempt to reschedule the event.