FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center today announced the renewal of their agreement with PNC Bank, extending a long-term partnership that unites three organizations committed to delivering memorable experiences for fans, clients, and the North Texas community.
Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, PNC Bank renew long-term partnership
First established in 2020, this sponsorship named PNC Bank as an Official Partner of the Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center, and granted exclusive naming rights for PNC Plaza, home to fan zones, brand activations, watch parties and world class statues of Dallas legends Mike Modano and Dirk Nowitzki.
“This partnership has been mutually beneficial from day one,” said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas. “It seamlessly integrates the PNC, Dallas Stars, and American Airlines Center brands, creating new opportunities to engage customers and fans in meaningful, memorable ways. The Stars and AAC have set the standard for live entertainment in North Texas, and at PNC, we share that same commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. The moments before the puck drops matter just as much as what happens on the ice. This partnership continues to demonstrate what’s possible when trusted brands invest in the community for the long term.”
The focus on creating lasting connections has led to landmark moments for North Texas, including the seminal unveiling of Mike Modano’s statue on PNC Plaza in March 2024, honoring the Hall of Fame career of one of the franchise’s most celebrated players.
The partnership has also provided a platform for PNC to bring its brand to life through fan-first experiences, such as the 2025 “Mane St. Branch” activations on PNC Plaza during Stars game nights, featuring immersive pop-up experiences and tens of thousands of custom “hockey hair” hats celebrating both hockey culture and long-term growth.
"PNC has consistently brought creativity, energy, and a genuine commitment to North Texas into this partnership,” said Brad Alberts, President and CEO of the Dallas Stars. “By renewing this sponsorship, we’re continuing to invest in what our fans value most: an exceptional game-day experience and community moments on PNC Plaza that bring Stars fans together.”
“We’re proud to continue building on this exciting partnership with PNC Bank,” said Dave Brown, COO & General Manager of American Airlines Center. “Together we’re creating new opportunities for our fans and community to experience extraordinary events and memorable moments.”
PNC’s renewed sponsorship with the Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center reinforces the bank’s long-term commitment to North Texas and to partnerships that create real value for fans, clients, and the broader community. Through PNC Plaza and year-round engagement, the relationship will continue to deliver memorable experiences, celebrate local legends, and bring people together in the moments that matter most.
ABOUT PNC BANK
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
ABOUT DALLAS STARS
The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team located in Dallas, Texas that plays in the National Hockey League (NHL). Founded in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars, the team was part of the NHL’s first wave of expansion franchises and relocated to Texas in 1993. Since moving to Dallas, the Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and tremendous fan support. Over the last 32 years, the club has made 20 playoff appearances, won nine division titles, captured two Presidents’ Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.
ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation's top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility.