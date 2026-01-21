Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, PNC Bank renew long-term partnership

“This partnership has been mutually beneficial from day one,” said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas. “It seamlessly integrates the PNC, Dallas Stars, and American Airlines Center brands, creating new opportunities to engage customers and fans in meaningful, memorable ways. The Stars and AAC have set the standard for live entertainment in North Texas, and at PNC, we share that same commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. The moments before the puck drops matter just as much as what happens on the ice. This partnership continues to demonstrate what’s possible when trusted brands invest in the community for the long term.”