Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

When: Thursday, January 22 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Mayer's Garden
View the latest information on the matchup against Columbus, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record
28-13-9 (15-6-6 Away)
22-20-7 (11-8-4 Home)
Rank
65 Points (2nd in Central)
51 Points (7th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
29.2% (42-for-144)
19.5% (24-for-123)
Penalty Kill
79.6% (125-for-157)
75.4% (104-for-138)
Last 10 Games
3-5-2
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-24—35, 43 GP)
Matt Duchene (9-19—28, 43 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-5—16, 23 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (6-9—15, 14 GP)
Stars forward Justin Hryckowian recorded the first multi-point game of his career and registered three points (1-2—3) in Dallas' last game on Jan. 20 against the Boston Bruins. In his performance against the Bruins, Hryckowian also went 10-for-13 at the faceoff dot, setting a single-game career high. In all, Hryckowian has tallied 17 points (8-9—17) through 49 games played this season. He has totaled 75 hits this season, which was third among Stars skaters and tied for fifth among all NHL rookies this year entering play Wednesday. Hryckowian has also won 58.6 percent of the faceoffs he has taken this season (68-for-116), which was the best mark among rookies to take at least 100 draws this season entering play Wednesday. Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jackets will be Hryckowian's second career game played against them.
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has recorded six points (2-4—6) in his last five games. In all, Werenski has totaled 52 points (18-34—52) in 45 games played this season, leading the team and ranking tied for second in scoring among all NHL defensemen entering play Wednesday. His 18 goals this season are tied for the league-lead among NHL blueliners, while also averaging the second highest on ice time per game (26:38) entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, Werenski has collected 12 points (4-8—12) in 20 games played, averaging 23:19 of time on ice per game.
Maybe missing Rantanen for a game was a good thing.
The Stars played Tuesday without their leading scorer, who was battling illness, and had one of their best offensive games in a month. It wasn’t a direct correlation to say the team is better without Rantanen, but it is interesting to see what the rest of the lineup can do when asked to step up.
Hryckowian had one of his best games with a goal and two assists while winning 10 of 13 faceoffs. Mavrik Bourque scored on the power play. Esa Lindell tallied his fifth goal of the season. Duchene played 18 minutes and had three shots on goal.
These are good things for the Stars.
“It’s a testament to our guys,” coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We changed the lines around and good for our guys, they picked it up for sure.”
Bourque slotted onto a line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, and Robertson finished with two goals. Duchene was moved to center on a line with Wyatt Johnston (who moved to right wing) and Sam Steel. And Hryckowian centered a line with Oskar Bäck and Benn. It was a group that showed some chemistry but also showed a different mindset.
Dallas, which had been struggling in the puck possession department, had a 37-18 advantage in shots on goal, including a 17-5 edge in the second period (a sore spot all year).
“We made some adjustments,” Gulutzan said. “For 15 games, we weren’t shooting the puck enough. Sometimes, you just got to get pucks to the net, and we did a good job.”
A huge part of that was a dominating night in the faceoff circle, which led to the opportunity to play simple hockey. Dallas won 65 percent of its draws, and when they did, they often sent the puck to the net. That’s how Lindell scored his goal, and that’s how they wore down Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman, who was pulled in the third period.
“There was not much he could do tonight,” said Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who will be a teammate of Swayman on the U.S. Olympic team. “We were all over them and had a ton of chances.”
The key now is to do that again whether or not Rantanen returns on Thursday. The blueprint is there, as Dallas had been one of the top offensive teams in the NHL before the recent 2-6-4 slump. So can they carry that forward into a quick stop in Columbus, and the follow up with a home game against St. Louis on Friday?
“We needed it bad. We feel we haven’t dominated in a while and this goes to show us that we’re still one of the best teams in the league,” Oettinger said. “We’ve had a rough patch, but every team goes through that. Hopefully, we can carry the swagger we got from tonight into the next seven games we’ve got before the break.”
It's certainly a good sign for a player like Hryckowian, an undrafted free agent who was the AHL Rookie of the Year last season.
“Just be ready to go when your name is called,” Hryckowian said of the extra opportunity. “I thought the boys all came together and we did it by committee tonight.”
The 24-year-old rookie has been earning a lot of respect in the dressing room this year.
“He’s been unreal,” Oettinger said. “He’s an awesome guy who works his butt off every day. He takes his game very seriously. He’s always one of the first guys at the rink and everyone here knows how good he is. He’s going to be such a big piece of this team moving forward, the best is yet to come.”
And the hope is that goes for the whole group.
“We got away from the micro stuff and got into the macro stuff,” Gulutzan said. “Actually, we talked tonight about doing everything your dad told you growing up – work hard, get pucks to the net, win your battles. And one other thing…let’s have some fun doing it.”
1,490
Columbus ranks fourth in the league with 1,490 shots on goal, but is 28th in shooting percentage at 9.7 percent. Dallas ranks 27th in shots on goal at 1,271, but is first in shooting percentage at 13.1 percent.
2,730
That’s how many games Columbus coach Rick Bowness has been behind an NHL bench as a head coach or assistant. It’s the most in league history. Bowness coached in the Stars organization for four seasons, including parts of three as head coach. He helped lead the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost in six games to Tampa Bay.
17
Robertson had 17 shot attempts Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Boston. Robertson had nine shots on goal, five that were blocked and three that missed the net. He scored twice in the game.
“I think he’s been really consistent for us. Probably the biggest thing about Petro that doesn’t get talked about is just how much leadership he brings to our group. There’s a real sense of calmness for a guy who hasn’t been in the league for a while. He’s got good judgement and a good handle on the room, so he's an important guy for us.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the contributions of veteran defenseman Alexander Petrovic, who spent most of last season in the AHL
