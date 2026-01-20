Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

View the latest information on the matchup against Boston, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT, HBO Max

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Boston Bruins
Record
27-13-9 (12-7-3 Home)
28-19-2 (11-11-1 Away)
Rank
63 Points (2nd in Central)
58 Points (4th in Atlantic)
Power Play
28.4% (40-for-141)
25.2% (36-for-143)
Penalty Kill
80.0% (124-for-155)
78.9% (142-for-180)
Last 10 Games
2-6-2
8-1-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Boston Bruins Tuesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on March 31 in Boston. Dallas won both of their games against Boston during the 2024-25 season on Oct. 24, 2024 (5-2 W) and Nov. 11, 2024 (7-2 W).
  • Dallas is 38-85-26 all-time vs. Boston, including a 23-38-14 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in five of their last seven games played against the Bruins dating back to Jan. 30, 2022 (3-2-2), outscoring Boston 26-17 during that span. Dallas has also recorded points in four of their last six games played vs. Boston at American Airlines Center (3-2-1).
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Tuesday’s contest riding a three-game point streak against the Bruins dating back to Feb. 19, 2024, collecting three points (2-1—3) during that span. In all, Hintz has totaled six points (5-1—6) in 10 career games played vs. Boston, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5.
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Bruins, earning five points (2-3—5) during that span, both of which were multi-point outings. In 28 career games played vs. Boston, Duchene has totaled 23 points (9-14—23). His 23 career points against them top Stars skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (9-14—23, 28 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-12—23, 31 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-14—21, 24 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (8-10—18, 22 GP)
Matt Duchene (2-3—5, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (3-8—11, 17 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen skated in his 700th NHL game in Dallas' last game on Jan. 18 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He became the 27th Finnish player in NHL history to reach the milestone and the sixth player from the 2015 draft class to reach the 700-game milestone. In all, Rantanen has totaled 63 points (19-44—63) in 48 games played this season and enters Tuesday’s game leading the Stars in scoring. He ranked sixth in points and fifth in assists in the NHL this season entering play Monday. Twenty-seven (5-22—27) of Rantanen’s 63 points this season have come on the power play, which was tied for the third-most in the NHL this year entering play Monday. In his career against Boston, Rantanen has collected 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games played, averaging 20:21 of time on ice per game. He also has registered four points (2-2—4) in his last four games played against the Bruins. Tuesday's game will mark Rantanen's first matchup against the Bruins as a Dallas Star.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak has recorded 18 points (5-13—18) in his last nine games played dating back to Dec. 31, 2025 against the Edmonton Oilers. In all, Pastrnak has totaled 59 points (20-39—59) through 44 games played this season, leading the team and ranking seventh in the League in scoring entering play Monday. He also leads Boston skaters in both power-play scoring (9-12—21) and shots taken (153) while ranking second in goals (20). In his career against Dallas, Pastrnak has tallied 18 points (8-10—18) in 19 games played. He enters Tuesday's contest riding a six-game point streak against the Stars, collecting eight points (5-3—8) during that span. According to NHL Stats, his six-game point streak vs. Dallas ranks tied for the sixth-longest among NHL skaters with active point streaks against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars had a nice long meeting on Monday.

“That’s what happens when you lose a few games, there are a lot of meetings,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Too many meetings aren’t a good sign.”

But with the team in a 2-6-4 slump, the Stars coaching staff would like to believe it is doing some good things in these meetings.

“Our meetings are generally positive in nature, and that reflects the individuals,” Gulutzan said. “Sure, we’re going through a tough spot, but the strength of this team is its level-headedness.”

The Stars have been a consistent team for years, and that makes the highs and lows of this season a bit more of a challenge. That said, they know there is an answer in there. Dallas went 25-7-3 to start the season, a .746 points percentage. They are 2-6-4 in the past 12, a .333 points percentage.

Gulitzan said he believes the answer is somewhere in the middle, and he’s confident the team can get back to it. The coach said the team’s inner analytics say scoring chances are about what they were during the winning days, but that finishing has dropped. Dallas led the NHL in shooting percentage at 14.0 percent in the first 35 games. It has been 25th at 9.9 percent in the past 12.

In fact, the offense is probably the most significant drop in recent weeks. Goal scoring has gone from second (3.51) to 29th (2.50) and the power play has gone from second (31.3 percent) to 25th (17.2 percent).

So how do you get back to executing plays and scoring goals?

“You make sure the players are prepared, because when they feel like they are prepared, that builds confidence,” Gulutzan said. “Confidence comes from being prepared, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

That’s a reason for the meetings and practicing at American Airlines Center Monday. The Boston Bruins come to town on a six-game winning streak Tuesday, so the challenges don’t get any easier.

That’s just part of it.

“You try to control what you can control - discipline, not being stupid with the puck, staying structured, that’s all you can do,” forward Robertson said. “If you start doing it, you start feeling better about your game regardless of the results.”

That’s another reason for the meetings, so the group can know it’s on the same page. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist said that the team has been good for years, so it knows it can be good now.

“It’s trusting that we have it in here and not let frustration creep in,” Lundkvist said. “You just have to work hard and I have all the belief in the world that it’s going to turn around.”

That confidence, Gulutzan believes, comes from an honest place.

“It’s a long year so you have to sit back and understand where you are,” Gulutzan said. “There are different ebbs and flows, and what we’re trying to do is have a realistic look at those ebbs and flows and manage them so that we can gain confidence. Confidence isn’t something you can just hand out, you have to develop it.”

Key Numbers 🔢

23.6

Boston ranks fourth in the NHL in hits per game at 23.6. Dallas ranks 25th at 18.2.

15.5

Boston ranks fourth in the NHL in blocked shots per game at 15.5. Dallas ranks 10th at 15.0.

66

Dallas leads the NHL in third period scoring with 66 goals. It’s goal differential in third periods is plus-17. The goal differential in the first period is plus-12 and in the second period plus-1.

He Said It 📢

“I’m thinking about that. Ritzy has been one of our steadier guys. I’m not completely sure what my lines are, but just wanted to give him some time there.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact that Justin Hryckowian was practicing on the left wing of the top line Monday and could play Tuesday with Wyatt Johnston and Rantanen.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Columbus Blue Jackets
January 22
6:00 p.m.
Nationawide Arena
St. Louis Blues
January 23
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
St. Louis Blues
January 27
7:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center

