Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

View the latest information on the matchup against St. Louis, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Friday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
28-14-9 (13-7-3 Home)
19-23-8 (7-14-3 Away)
Rank
65 Points (2nd in Central)
46 Points (8th in Central)
Power Play
28.9% (42-for-145)
16.5% (22-for-133)
Penalty Kill
79.7% (126-for-158)
74.8% (98-for-131)
Last 10 Games
3-5-2
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues Friday night for the second of four matchups this season. The Stars fell short to St. Louis in a 3-1 loss earlier this season on Oct. 18, 2025 at Enterprise Center. The two teams will face each other again on Jan. 27 in St. Louis and Feb. 4 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 123-132-56 all-time vs. St. Louis, including a 76-50-28 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their last 11 contests against the Blues dating back to Nov. 28, 2022 (8-2-1), outscoring St. Louis 27-18 during that span. Dallas has also won their last five games played vs. St. Louis at American Airlines Center.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Friday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak vs. St. Louis, tallying four points (3-1—4) during that span, including putting up a hat trick in his last game against them at American Airlines Center on March 2, 2025 — a 6-3 win. In all, Johnston has totaled 10 points (7-3—10) in 11 career games played against the Blues, upholding a plus-minus rating of +4.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Friday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Blues, earning four points (4-0—4) during that span, including putting up a hat trick on March 19, 2024 (w/ COL). In all, Rantanen has totaled 33 points (19-14—33) in 32 career games played vs. St. Louis, averaging 1.03 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +2.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (4-0—4, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-29—51, 58 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (3-1—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-23—37, 53 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (19-14—33, 32 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 45 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson tallied two goals in Dallas' game on Jan. 20 against the Boston Bruins and now enters play Thursday leading the team in goals (29) while ranking third in the League. In all, Robertson has totaled 58 points (29-29—58) in 50 games played this season, ranking second on the team and tied for 11th in the NHL in scoring entering play Thursday. Robertson’s 185 shots on goal this year were the third-most in the NHL this season entering play Thursday. Seventy-one of those shots taken have been high-danger chances, ranking fifth in the League entering play Thursday. In his career against St. Louis, Robertson has put up 12 points (5-7—12) in 15 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5. He enters Friday's game having collected four points (1-3—4) in his last four games played against the Blues dating back to Dec. 14, 2024.

Blues forward Robert Thomas has three points (1-2—3) in his last two games. In all, Thomas has registered 33 points (11-22—33) through 42 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. He also leads St. Louis skaters in both power-play scoring (3-6—9) and takeaways (22) while ranking tied for second in goals (11) this season. In his career against Dallas, Thomas has recorded 11 points (2-9—11) in 19 games played. He enters Friday's matchup having points (1-2—3) in his last three consecutive games played at American Airlines Center.

First Shift 🏒

Last week, the Stars had one of their worst games in the faceoff circle against Utah and that helped contribute to an eventual 2-1 loss.

On Tuesday, they had one of their best, and that helped create a 6-2 win over Boston.

So how can the team go from 33 percent against the Mammoth to 65 percent against the Bruins?

“It happens,” said center Duchene.

But the key is what the Stars do with the anomalies. Against Utah, the Mammoth took advantage and scored the game-winning goal off of a faceoff. Against the Bruins, Dallas scored two goals off of faceoff plays and that was huge for a team that was bent on shooting the puck.

“I think the biggest thing for me is we weren’t getting enough shots off of draws,” Duchene said of previous games. “Sometimes, you have fancy plays and it ends up in nothing. I think last game we got back to meat and potatoes and guys did a great job of holding up. That’s a huge part of draws – the wingers are more involved than you think. That’s such an important part.”

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan knows this team is routinely good at faceoffs – top three in the NHL over the past decade – so he is trying to use that skill to up the team’s total on shot attempts.

“We did have a little meeting about five days ago to say we want to have a shooting mentality,” Gulutzan said on Thursday before playing the Columbus Blue Jackets. “We want to win these draws and then shoot. Let’s play some road hockey off of it and see what happens.”

The Stars currently sit seventh in the league at 51.9 percent. That’s down from the 53.4 percent that had them second previously, but it’s clear the team can win draws and use that skill as a weapon.

“If you play the right way, you get the puck back,” said forward Robertson, who had 17 shot attempts and nine shots on goal Tuesday against Boston. “You not only shoot it, but you get the puck back so you can get more shots. For me, I was just trying to find good ice and score.”

Bottom line, the team believes winning faceoffs can help them play better all game.

“It’s a product of good play,” Duchene said of the shots on goal total. “If you go into a game and think we’re going to shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot, you’re giving up possession and you’re letting a goalie feel it. I think if you’re thinking play right and play offense, I think you’ll get shots.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2.40

St. Louis ranks last in goals per game at 2.40 and also ranks last in shots on goal per game at 24.7.

23.0

The Blues ranks fifth in hits per game at 23.0. Dallas ranks 25th at 18.1.

68

Dallas ranks first in the NHL in third period goals at 68. St. Louis ranks last at 36.

He Said It 📢

“He’s still ill. He didn’t travel with us (to Columbus), so we’re hoping he’s better today and can play (Friday).”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on leading scorer Rantanen, who has missed the past two games with illness

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
St. Louis Blues
January 27
7:00 p.m.
Enterprise Center
Vegas Golden Knights
January 29
9:00 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
Utah Mammoth
January 31
8:00 p.m.
Delta Center

