Ideal Dental becomes official dentist partner of the Dallas Stars

“We are thrilled to partner with the Dallas Stars,” shared Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder & CEO of Ideal Dental. “Since 2008, Ideal Dental has proudly served the Dallas community, providing comprehensive dental services to make access to excellent care easy for busy families and individuals. Through this partnership, we plan to highlight the importance of oral health and its impact on overall wellness. As we support the Stars on their journey to victory, we are excited to continue our mission of bringing more smiles to the families and communities we serve.”