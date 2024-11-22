Hey Heika: Power play solutions, deadline possibilities and more

HEIKA: I would argue this point. His deadline deals for players like Mats Zuccarello and Chris Tanev were significant, and seemed like the exact right player at the exact right time. Plus, the additions of free agents Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene were even better than major trades. When Nill came to the Stars, there needed to be significant changes, thus the need for trades like Seguin and Jason Spezza. But as he has built the team through the draft and through free agency, there just isn’t a real need to make a blockbuster. When you look at the Stars roster and where it sits in terms of age and contracts, the big additions will continue to be made near the trade deadline. Those players will typically be on expiring contracts, so we could just see a repeat of some of the recent past moves. I just don’t see them shaking things up right now. Jim Nill has built a team that should be able to age with patience.