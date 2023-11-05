Heika’s Take: Demko was key cog in Stars’ second regulation loss

The Stars have been pushing to get a more complete game, and they actually pulled that off on Saturday despite the loss. Yes, the first 15 minutes of the second period were rough, but they rallied in the third and really looked good despite some challenges. Matt Duchene was hit high and left the game, and Mason Marchment responded by fighting Ian Cole. That took two forwards out of the lineup for a long stretch and created a lot of shuffling. But the Stars pushed through and created some great scoring chances.