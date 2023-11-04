First Shift: Top line continues to be critical piece to Stars’ puzzle

Teammate Matt Duchene added, “He’s just smart. The pass he makes to Roope there, that’s elite, that’s as good as it gets in this league. He’s played the same style of game his whole career and he takes care of himself, he works hard, he loves the game and he tries to get better all of the time. That’s what it takes. You see a lot of guys at that age and even younger, kind of shut off to loving the game and he loves the game and it’s great to see.