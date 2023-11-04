Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Game 10: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks
When: Saturday, November 4 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Rogers Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Forward Matt Duchene scored the opening goal (1-0—1) against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, extending his point streak (2-3—5) to five games. After signing with Dallas as a free agent prior to the 2023-24 season, Duchene’s current streak began with his first point (0-1—1) in a Stars sweater in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. The 32-year-old leads Dallas with a 59.7% faceoff winning percentage (43-for-72), and he ranks second among club forwards with an average of 17:08 minutes of ice time per game and third with eight blocked shots.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Sam Steel (5-0--5, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (15-28--43, 61 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-18--34, 38 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20--29, 27 GP)
Ryan Suter (8-21--29, 59 GP)