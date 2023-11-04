News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 10: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks

WhenSaturday, November 4 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Rogers Arena 

TVBally Sports Southwest

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars conclude their western Canadian road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. The Stars look to break a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) against the Canucks.
  • A native of Victoria, British Columbia, captain Jamie Benn led Stars skaters with four points (2-2--4) in three games against Vancouver last season. He ranks second on the club with 34 points (16-18--34) in 38 career games against the Canucks, including 13 points (5-8--13) in 19 games in Vancouver.
  • Forward Sam Steel has tallied a goal in each of his last five games (5-0--5) against Vancouver. Steel recorded his first career hat-trick against the club on March 26, 2019 and has posted a total of eight goals (8-0--8) in seven career games against Vancouver.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has earned nine points (3-6--9) in his last eight games in Vancouver.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in three career games against Vancouver, posting a 0-2-1 record with a 4.78 goals-against average and a .829 save percentage.

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored the opening goal (1-0—1) against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, extending his point streak (2-3—5) to five games. After signing with Dallas as a free agent prior to the 2023-24 season, Duchene’s current streak began with his first point (0-1—1) in a Stars sweater in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. The 32-year-old leads Dallas with a 59.7% faceoff winning percentage (43-for-72), and he ranks second among club forwards with an average of 17:08 minutes of ice time per game and third with eight blocked shots.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Sam Steel (5-0--5, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (15-28--43, 61 GP)

Tyler Seguin (0-2--2, 2 GP) 

Jamie Benn (16-18--34, 38 GP)

Tyler Seguin (9-20--29, 27 GP)

Ryan Suter (8-21--29, 59 GP)