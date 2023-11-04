Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored the opening goal (1-0—1) against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, extending his point streak (2-3—5) to five games. After signing with Dallas as a free agent prior to the 2023-24 season, Duchene’s current streak began with his first point (0-1—1) in a Stars sweater in Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. The 32-year-old leads Dallas with a 59.7% faceoff winning percentage (43-for-72), and he ranks second among club forwards with an average of 17:08 minutes of ice time per game and third with eight blocked shots.