Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

When: Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Enterprise Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
29-14-9 (15-7-6 Away)
19-24-9 (12-9-6 Home)
Rank
67 Points (3rd in Central)
47 Points (8th in Central)
Power Play
29.1% (44-for-151)
17.3% (24-for-139)
Penalty Kill
79.5% (128-for-161)
74.8% (104-for-139)
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
3-6-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-2—6, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-29—51, 59 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-23—38, 54 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (19-14—33, 33 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 45 GP)
Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen reached the 40-point mark (7-33—40) for the third time in his career after tallying an assist in Dallas' last game on Jan. 23 against the St. Louis Blues. It makes him one of six defensemen in franchise history to have at least three 40-point seasons with the Stars. Heiskanen's 40 points (7-33—40) through 50 games played this season ranks tied for fourth on the Stars and 10th among all NHL defensemen in scoring entering play Monday. Heiskanen is also averaging 25:57 of ice time per game this season, which was the third-highest total in the NHL entering play Monday. In his career against St. Louis, Heiskanen has totaled 11 points (2-9—11) in 23 games played with a plus-minus rating of +9. He is also averaging 24:44 of time on ice per game, which ranks seventh in the NHL among active skaters who have played the Blues at least 10 times in their career.
Blues forward Jordan Kyrou registered two goals in St. Louis' last game on Jan. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings and now has seven points (3-4—7) in his last seven games. In all, Kyrou has tallied 24 points (11-13—24) through 42 games played this season, ranking tied for third on the team in scoring. He also leads the team in shots taken (104) while ranking tied for second in goals (11). In his career against Dallas, Kyrou has recorded 12 points (5-7—12) in 15 games played. He enters Tuesday's contest riding a three-game point streak against the Stars, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span.
As the Stars have tried to navigate Glen Gulutzan’s first season behind the bench, they seem to keep returning to the same baseline.
When Gulutzan was hired to replace Pete DeBoer, the veteran assistant coach said he wanted to find a steady game that the team could replicate on a regular basis. Early in the season, they did that and found a winning streak. More recently, they haven’t, and slid a bit in the standings.
But in the past three games, the Lads in Victory Green have been pretty predictable, and that has resulted in a 2-1-0 record.
“We just want to make sure we’re sticking to our game,” Gulutzan said.
In beating the Boston Bruins last week, 6-2, the Stars played a near-perfect game, talking a 6-0 lead before slipping at the end. In a 1-0 loss at Columbus, Dallas was excellent in every phase except finishing its scoring chances. And in a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Friday, the Stars overcame fatigue, made the right play at the right time and won on a Robertson goal with a minute left in regulation.
“I think overall, the last three games have been a way better step in the right direction – some of the best games this team has played all year,” said forward Duchene. “The last three games have been more to our identity, and we need to stay with that.”
The Stars’ identity is strong defensively, opportunistic offensively, and tightly meshed overall. It is a strong team game, and that’s something the players should be able to control.
“We just have to find ways to win,” said captain Benn.
“It really doesn’t matter if we’re up or we’re down, we’re just trying to stay consistent and keep playing our game for 60 minutes. Sometimes, it might not work out, but we believe if we play a full 60 minutes of Stars hockey, we’ll be on the right end of it most nights.”
As easy as that sounds, it has been a challenge in today’s NHL. The bottom teams have pushed up, the top teams have slid back a little, and that makes every game up for grabs. But the Stars have grabbed enough of these to be 29-14-9, so they know they can find the formula again.
Dallas is heading out on a three-game road trip that will land in St. Louis, Las Vegas and Utah before heading home for two games before the Olympic Break. This will conclude one of the most road-heavy segments in team history, but the good side is when the Stars return from the Olympic break, they will play 15 of the final 25 games at home and could have a real advantage when chasing a better seed in the playoffs.
That, of course, is a long way off, and the Stars could have some serious roster changed before then. Lian Bichsel could be returning to play and the Stars could bolster their lineup before the March 6 trade deadline. But all they can do now is deal with the challenges that show up pretty much every single game.
“We just want to keep putting that game back on the table, back on the table, back on the table,” Gulutzan said. “That’s all you can do. You’re going into a storm or you’re coming out of one, but all of that stuff hardens you at the end of the day.”
4:03
Stars defenseman Esa Lindell ranks second in the NHL in shorthanded time on ice per game at 4:03.
129
Blues defenseman Colton Parayko leads the NHL in blocked shots at 129.
0
St. Louis has taken 0 misconduct penalties, tied for fewest in the league. Dallas has taken 2.
“That power play is fun to watch. They move it around, they share the puck really well. I think he just puts himself in a spot to make good shots, and they’re obviously going in.”
-Stars captain Benn on the team’s second-ranked power play and forward Johnston, who leads the NHL with 17 power play goal.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.