Heika’s Take: Stars fall in late-game collapse against Avalanche

The Stars are off to a great start in the standings, but haven’t been consistently good yet. They sit 11-4-1, one point ahead of the 11-5-0 Avalanche. They were trending toward strong play in recent games and got off to one of their best starts of the season on Saturday night. Tyler Seguin scored 10 minutes in, Joe Pavelski added a power play goal in the first period, and then Seguin scored his second of the game to put Dallas up 3-0 just 2:12 into the second period.