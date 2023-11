Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene lit the lamp (1-1--2) in overtime to secure the Stars' win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Duchene leads the Stars and shares second in the league with three game-winning goals on the season, all of which have been scored in the past four games. The 32-year-old has recorded a goal in four consecutive games, matching the longest goal streaks of his career, and has tallied eight points (4-4--8) over that span. Duchene shares second on the club with six goals and third with 13 points (6-8--13), and he leads Stars skaters with a +7 rating.