The teams the Stars have lost to this season (Vegas, Boston, Vancouver and Toronto) have a combined points percentage of .750. The first three listed occupy the top three spots in the NHL standings.
First Shift: Stars welcome Avalanche for divisional showdown
Dallas opens up a stretch of three straight games against the NHL’s top teams, starting with Colorado
The teams they have defeated have a combined points percentage of .480.
Now, there’s all sorts of asterisks in that comparison, not the least of which is the fact Dallas has helped provide that difference with its 11-3-1 record. But the point is clear that the Stars would really like to chalk up a big win against a top contender. And with games against Colorado, the Rangers and the Golden Knights on tap, now would be the perfect time.
“The next three games are against, for me, probably three of the top five or six teams in the league,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s a good test for us. I like the steps we have taken in our game and I’m excited to see how it translates against opponents like that.”
Saturday’s game against the Avalanche has the potential to be particularly intense. Colorado has had the best record in the Central Division for the past three seasons and last year eked out a one-point lead (109-to-108) over second-place Dallas, so this game is a big one. What’s more, the Stars enter the contest with a three-point lead in the current standings. That increases the intensity.
“Teams like this, you’ve got to raise your level and you have to take advantage when you get them at your building,” Stars goalie Jake Oettinger said. “We have a good opportunity to make a statement this week and play our best. If we do that, we’ll like the results.”
Dallas has won four games in a row and is in the middle of a five-game homestand, so it seems the perfect time to face opponents like this. They have outscored the opposition 20-10 in the past four games and the power play has hit at a 43.7 percent (7-for-16) pace. That’s good news for a team that was struggling to score – especially with the man advantage – earlier in the season. In their four losses, scoring and power play success have been issues. They have averaged 1.25 goals per game in those defeats.
“Colorado, Vegas, New York, those are good teams, so this will be a good test for us,” said forward Jason Robertson. “I definitely think we’re playing better as a team, so we need to keep that up. These are big games for us.”
The hope for the Stars is they can come out of this stretch with an even better understanding of who they are this season.
“There are certain games you circle and the three teams coming in next have all been at the top of the league for the past few years. So, they should be exciting games for our fans and for us,” Oettinger said. “Everyone thinks they’re good and they play the best, so if we beat these guys, we’ll really know we’re for real.”
Key Numbers
12
Stars forward Matt Duchene has 12 points (11 goals, 1 assist) in 12 career games against the Avalanche, the team that drafted him 3rd overall in 2009. Duchene has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) in the past four games for the Stars.
11
Stars forward Jason Robertson has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in seven career games against Colorado.
34.1
Colorado is second in shots on goal per game at 34.1 and fourth in shots against at 27.7. They are second in shot differential at plus-7.4.
He Said It
“He’s an NHL player, he’s a worker, he’s got a good skill level. He kind of fits the mold of our bottom six [forwards].”
- Colorado coach Jared Bednar on former Stars forward Joel Kiviranta, who had a goal and two assists in his first game with the Avalanche, an 8-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.