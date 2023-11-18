First Shift: Stars welcome Avalanche for divisional showdown

Key Numbers

12

Stars forward Matt Duchene has 12 points (11 goals, 1 assist) in 12 career games against the Avalanche, the team that drafted him 3rd overall in 2009. Duchene has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) in the past four games for the Stars.

11

Stars forward Jason Robertson has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in seven career games against Colorado.

34.1

Colorado is second in shots on goal per game at 34.1 and fourth in shots against at 27.7. They are second in shot differential at plus-7.4.