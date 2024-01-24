Heika’s Take: Stars continue navigating wacky games in win over Red Wings

Dallas hopped on a wild roller coaster in Detroit and once again managed to grind out an important win to close the road trip

Heika's_Take_2568x1444_1706102705213
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

The Stars have a keen understanding of crazy games this year.

Whether it’s coming back from behind or holding on for dear life, Dallas has a calm demeanor that has served it well through 47 games.

On Tuesday, the lads in Victory Green had to play about three different styles of hockey to be able to hold on for a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

“People got their money’s worth,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “It was like three games in one. I think every period was a different story. I obviously loved our second period and I liked our third until we took that penalty and then the momentum shifted. They had us on our heels there.”

The Stars played one of their best periods in recent years in the second, outshooting Detroit, 25-4, and scoring four goals to take a 5-2 lead. Mason Marchment capped a beautiful shift by the Matt Duchene line just 22 seconds in to tie the game at 2-2. Then Roope Hintz scored the first of his two goals sandwiched around a great shot from defenseman Esa Lindell to complete a relentless shift from the top line.

Hintz now has four goals and five assists in his past three games in Detroit and has helped the Stars on a 10-1-0 run against the Red Wings, including seven straight victories.

“There’s no reason,” he said. “It’s just been going pretty good and I hope it continues.”

He is enjoying his time on a new line with Wyatt Johnston, who replaced Joe Pavelski a few games ago. The line with Jason Robertson has 20 points in six games.

“He brings it every night,” Johnston said of Hintz. “You obviously see his shot, he can score from pretty much anywhere. But he plays well every night so it’s hard to say he’s better anywhere else.”

The top line helped push the shots advantage to 38-34. But the Duchene line with Marchment and Tyler Seguin was also key, and Sam Steel has been fantastic in his new role as center on a line with Jamie Benn and Pavelski.

“I thought Roope was great. I thought Wyatt Johnston was probably our best player. I thought he was outstanding, but that line was really good,” DeBoer said. “I thought the Duchene line came out first shift of the second period and really set the tone for us. End of a road trip that started in a really tough way in Philly. Grind it out, found a way to be 2-1-1 on the trip.”

And that is the bottom line. For all the craziness, the Stars found a way to slog through and pick up a huge two points. Dallas is now 28-13-6, good for 62 points and third place in a very tough Central Division. They have two home games before an extended mid-season break.

“I would say we shouldn’t have let it get that tight in the end, but of course they’re going to push back,” Lindell said. “They got the momentum, kind of similar to what we had in the second. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

After that dynamic second period, the Stars had a few hiccups in the third. Dallas took two more penalties and gave up another power play goal, as well as an extra man tally. That allowed Detroit to draw within one and put on a big push to tie the game. But the Stars and Jake Oettinger held on, and that was a big feather in the cap for a team who has fought through some hectic experiences.

“We’ve been in a lot of crazy games, so it definitely helps being in those situations,” said Johnston, who finished with three assists. “You don’t want to give them any life, but we’re comfortable when they’re coming.”

The penalty kill was a big part of the problem as it had its worst night of the season, allowing three goals on four opportunities. Lindell, Johnston and DeBoer all said there need to be improvements, but DeBoer was more philosophical on a unit that has been in the top three all season.

“It’s been excellent all year and you’re going to have a night like that. We’ve got a great penalty kill, we’ve relied on it all year. It’s nice to win a game when you give up three power play goals, because that doesn’t happen very often.”

And in a year when some pretty weird stuff is happening on a pretty regular basis, you can shrug off a few blemishes like this.

After all, they have games on Thursday and Saturday and then head into a lengthy All-Star Break. They could be getting Miro Heiskanen back from his injury absence, and they are trying to keep pace in a very tough divisional race.

“It was a good roadie and in not easy cities to play,” said Lindell. “We finished it really well and it’s nice to go home now.”

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

Stars at Red Wings 01.23.24
5:03

Stars at Red Wings 01.23.24
DAL@DET: Lindell scores goal against Alex Lyon
0:47

DAL@DET: Lindell scores goal against Alex Lyon
DAL@DET: Hintz scores goal against Detroit Red Wings
0:45

DAL@DET: Hintz scores goal against Detroit Red Wings
First Shift: Dallas Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Detroit Red Wings

First Shift: Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Red Wings

News Feed

First Shift: Dallas Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Detroit Red Wings

First Shift: Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Red Wings
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings 012324

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings
Road sweet road: How the Dallas Stars have turned into one of NHL’s best road clubs

Road sweet road: How the Stars have turned into one of NHL’s best road clubs
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars secure point in narrow OT loss to New York Islanders

Heika’s Take: Stars secure point in narrow OT loss to Islanders
First Shift: Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note vs New York Islanders

First Shift: Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note vs Islanders
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars bounce back behind full-team effort, destroy New Jersey Devils

Heika’s Take: Stars bounce back behind full-team effort, destroy Devils
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at New York Islanders 012124

Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders
First Shift: Dallas Stars continue search for quick start against New Jersey Devils

First Shift: Stars continue search for quick start against Devils
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils 012024

Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers

Heika’s Take: Stars open road trip on flat note in 5-1 loss to Flyers
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Philadelphia Flyers

First Shift: Stars kick off four-game road trip out east against Flyers
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers 011824

Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers
Dallas Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars 011724

Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas
Heika’s Take: New-look Dallas Stars dismantle Los Angeles Kings behind strong goaltending

Heika’s Take: New-look Stars dismantle Kings behind strong goaltending
First Shift: Dallas Stars return home to battle Los Angeles Kings before four-game road trip

First Shift: Stars return home to battle Kings before four-game road trip
Dallas Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas Stars 011624

Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings 011624

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings
A lot to like: Dallas Stars still improving, rounding out at halfway point of season

A lot to like: Stars still improving, rounding out at halfway point of season