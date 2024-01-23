First Shift: Stars look to wrap trip on winning note against Red Wings

Key Numbers

9

Stars forward Jason Robertson has a point in nine straight games against the Red Wings (7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points). It’s his longest streak against any team.

3.43

Detroit ranks sixth in the league in scoring at 3.48 goals per game. Dallas ranks third at 3.63.

11

Stars forward Roope Hintz has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in his past seven games against Detroit, including six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last two games at Little Caesars Arena.