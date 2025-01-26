Heika’s Take: Stars close out busy stretch with gritty win in St. Louis

But with a 2-0 win over the St. Louis Blues via a 33-save shutout by goalie Casey DeSmith, Dallas certainly made the most of a tough stretch. The lads in Victory Green went 7-4-0 in a segment of the schedule that included seven road games and recent contests against Vegas, Colorado and Carolina in the past week alone. That puts them 31-17-1 overall, good for 63 points and second in the Central Division. Dallas is now 12-4-1 against the division, a huge boost to a team that still is trying to find its groove this season.