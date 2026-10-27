Game Day Guide: Devils vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against New Jersey, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Lovepacs

Promotional Schedule: First Responders Promotion

 
Dallas Stars
New Jersey Devils
Record
7-3-1 (4-2-0 Home)
7-4-0 (1-2-0 Away)
Rank
15 points (3rd in Central)
14 points (3rd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
18.5% (5-for-27)
20.6% (7-for-34)
Penalty Kill
92.3% (36-for-39)
74.1% (20-for-27)

Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on Jan. 19 in New Jersey.
  • Dallas is 64-45-13 all-time vs. New Jersey, including a 36-17-9 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in 11 of their last 15 games played against the Devils (10-4-1), dating back to Jan. 4, 2018, outscoring them 49-39 during that span.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley has totaled eight points (2-6—8) in five career games played vs. New Jersey, collecting points in all five matchups. He also upholds a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 23:52 of time on ice per game against them.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Tuesday's contest riding a five-game point streak against the Devils, earning seven points (5-2—7) during that span. Through 16 career games vs. New Jersey, Rantanen has put up 19 points (10-9—19), carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 1.19 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Thomas Harley (2-6—8, 5 GP) Matt Duchene (10-17—27, 27 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (5-2—7, 5 GP) Mikko Rantanen (10-9—19, 16 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-4—6, 3 GP) Tyler Seguin (8-9—17, 30 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-3—4, 2 GP) Jamie Benn (3-11—14, 30 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson scored two goals in Dallas' last game on Sunday night against the New York Islanders and now has 13 points (5-8—13) in his last nine games played. He is one assist shy of surpassing Brendan Morrow (285) for the 10th-most assists among franchise forwards. Robertson has recorded multi-point efforts in each of his last four games played, tying for the longest such streak of his career. If he were to do so again on Tuesday, he would become the first player in Dallas Stars team history (since 1993-94) to have five consecutive multi-point games according to NHL Stats. Additionally, when Robertson has been on the ice during even-strength play this season, the Stars are outscoring their opponents 15-8. Robertson also recently earned his 500th point of his career on Oct. 22 against the Winnipeg Jets becoming the seventh-fastest, U.S.-born player to reach the 500-point milestone and the 13th player in franchise history to total 500 points for the team. In his career against New Jersey, Robertson has compiled 10 points (2-8—10) in 10 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +8. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Devils, collecting six points (2-3—6) during that span.

Devils forward Arseny Gritsyuk enters Tuesday's contest riding a five-game point streak, dating back to Oct. 15 against the New York Rangers, earning seven points (5-2—7) during that span. He has scored a goal in all five of those outings. According to NHL Stats, if he were to record a goal in Tuesday's game, Gritsyuk would become the fourth Devils player over the past 25 years to score in six straight games. Through 11 games played this season, Gritsyuk has totaled nine points (6-3—9) and carries a plus-minus rating of +4. His six goals lead Devils skaters while his nine points rank third. In his career against Dallas, Gritsyuk has tallied one assist and a plus-minus rating of +2 in two games played.

First Shift 🏒

Maybe the best thing about the Stars and their AHL affiliate is that Glen Gulutzan has coached the coaches.

That’s right, when Gulutzan was working his way up through the ranks, he was head coach of the Texas Stars from 2009-11. On those rosters were Travis Morin and Max Fortunus, who are now assistant coaches for the Texas Stars. A year later, Gulutzan moved up to the Dallas Stars and coached Toby Petersen, who is now the head coach of the AHL affiliate in Cedar Park.

It’s been a great connection for the organization and is paying dividends for games like Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Islanders, when Dallas had to call up Matthew Seminoff and Dylan Hryckowian from the minors.

“You’ve got to be connected, and I think Petey, Mo and Forty do a great job down there,” Gulutzan said. “We’re playing the identical systems this year. I’ve watched (the coaches) work, and they’re detailed, so when the kids come up, they’re in the right spots.”

Seminoff played 8:53 and had two shots on goal and one hit. Hryckowian played 10:03 and had one shot on goal and was plus-1. Those were important contributions in a 6-3 win for a team that was missing Matt Duchene, Sam Steel, Oskar Bäck, Radek Faksa and Esa Lindell.

“It’s special having two guys come up and make their debut,” said forward Robertson, who scored two goals. “I think our farm system in Texas, even back when I was there, they do a great job preparing guys for moments like this. Since I have been here, guys have come in and they know what to do. It’s a top-notch organization below us and it helps us at moments like this.”

Seminoff, 22, was a sixth-round pick of the Stars in 2022. He is in his fourth season with the Texas Stars and has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 7 games. Hryckowian, 22, is a free agent out of Northeastern University and has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 8 games with Texas.

Hryckowian is the younger brother of Stars forward Justin Hryckowian, so it was a big night for the duo from Quebec. Gulutzan started them both on a line with Benn, and that made for a special moment.

“There’s so much respect for the organization and the coaching staff to do that,” Justin said. “They didn’t have to do that and putting us out there with Jamie, who played with his brother, that was special. We’ll remember that forever.”

And there could be more memories to come. None of the injured players practiced on Monday, and recently signed free agent David Perron likely isn’t ready to play yet, Gulutzan said. That means the two rookies could be back in the lineup Tuesday against New Jersey.

If that happens, they’ll be ready.

“The staff there does a great job,” said Hryckowian, who had 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games in 2024-25 in the AHL and was named Rookie of the Year. “I think it’s pretty easy, because the systems are pretty similar if not exactly the same, so it makes the transition a little easier. There’s less thinking and you can just show up and play. I loved my time down there and it grew me into an NHL player.”

Key Numbers 🔢

15.5

New Jersey has the fewest hits in the league at 15.5 per game. Dallas ranks 24th at 19.6.

8

Stars defenseman Harley has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 5 career games against New Jersey.

56.3 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in face-off winning percentage at 56.3 percent, but lost the battle to the Islanders on Sunday, going 18-of-40 (45 percent).

He Said It 📢

“Initially, when we got him, we said two weeks…if you really want to be fair to the athlete, it’s two weeks. It’s conditioning now. We think he’s played every system known to man, and he’s about as astute of a player as you can get for systems, so it’s just about getting his body ready to play.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the status of free agent forward Perron, who is getting close to making his Stars debut

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Montreal Canadiens
October 29
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Columbus Blue Jackets
October 31 
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Washington Capitals
November 3
6:00 PM CDT
Capital One Arena

 

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