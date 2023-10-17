News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 2: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

When: Tuesday, October 17 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars begin their first road trip of the 2023-24 season in Vegas on Tuesday night. The teams last faced each other in the 2023 Western Conference Final, where the Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in a six-game series. 
  • Following a regular season series in which two of three meetings between the clubs required extra time, three of the six playoff games were decided in overtime.
  • Forward Jason Robertson led all skaters with five goals (5-1--6) in the series.
  • The Stars swept the regular-season series against the Golden Knights (3-0-0) in the 2022-23 season, with two of their three wins coming in the shootout. Dallas has won its last four contests against Vegas (4-0-0) and has earned at least a point in the standings in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2). 
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has a 4-0-0 record against Vegas in the regular season with a 1.18 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage.

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn posted the Stars' first goal of the 2023-24 season in their opening game on Thursday against St. Louis. Last season, Benn tallied 33 goals and 78 points (33-45--78) in 82 games, marking his highest totals since the 2018-19 season and the fifth 30-goal season of his NHL career. He finished the season ranked second on the club in points, third in goals and fourth in assists, and he finished fourth among NHL faceoff leaders with 60.1% (520-for-865) faceoff winning percentage. The 34-year old added 11 points (3-8--11) in 17 playoff games during the Stars' run to the 2023 Western Conference Final.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks during regular season

Joe Pavelski (5-4--9, 14 GP)

Matt Duchene (5-3--8, 12 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-4--7, 13 GP)

Tyler Seguin (3-4--7, 14 GP)

Ryan Suter (1-6--7, 22 GP)

