Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Game 2: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
When: Tuesday, October 17 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Captain Jamie Benn posted the Stars' first goal of the 2023-24 season in their opening game on Thursday against St. Louis. Last season, Benn tallied 33 goals and 78 points (33-45--78) in 82 games, marking his highest totals since the 2018-19 season and the fifth 30-goal season of his NHL career. He finished the season ranked second on the club in points, third in goals and fourth in assists, and he finished fourth among NHL faceoff leaders with 60.1% (520-for-865) faceoff winning percentage. The 34-year old added 11 points (3-8--11) in 17 playoff games during the Stars' run to the 2023 Western Conference Final.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks during regular season
Joe Pavelski (5-4--9, 14 GP)
Matt Duchene (5-3--8, 12 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-4--7, 13 GP)
Tyler Seguin (3-4--7, 14 GP)
Ryan Suter (1-6--7, 22 GP)
