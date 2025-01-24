Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Vegas

By Stars Staff
When: Friday, January 24 at 6:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 4:30 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Chicken Tenders by Spring Chicken

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
29-17-1 (17-7-1 Home)
29-14-4 (11-8-3 Away)
Rank
59 Points (3rd in Central)
62 Points (1st in Pacific)
Power Play
18.5% (27-for-146)
27.0% (30-for-111)
Penalty Kill
85.8% (109-for-127)
77.0% (77-for-100)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night for the second time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 29-17-1 while the Golden Knights are 29-14-4. The two teams will face each other once more this season Jan. 28 in Vegas.
  • Dallas is 6-8-4 all-time vs. Vegas, including a 3-4-3 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in six of their last eight games against the Golden Knights (4-2-2) and have also earned points in six of their last seven games played at American Airlines Center (3-1-3) vs. Vegas.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Friday's contest with six points (2-4—6) in his last seven games against the Golden Knights. Hintz has contributed to two of the Stars' last four goals on home ice against Vegas.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger holds a 4-2-2 all-time record against the Golden Knights, including a 2-1-1 split at home. In eight games played against Vegas, Oettinger has registered a 2.17 goals-against average and .925 save percentage, which is his fourth-best mark in both categories against any opponent (min. seven GP).

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None
Matt Dumba (3-7—10, 23 GP)
Matt Duchene (5-3—8, 16 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-4—8, 12 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-5—8, 17 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters Friday's contest riding a five-game point streak (1-6—7). A goal or an assist on Friday would give Johnston points in six consecutive games for the third time this season, matching his career high that he set from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 and hit again from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4. Johnston also has 30 points (9-21—30) in 30 games since Nov. 28. During that span, the Stars are outscoring their opponents 20-13 when Johnston is on the ice during 5-on-5 play according to Natural Stat Trick.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore has registered 10 points (1-9—10) in his last five games, including a four-point night Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis. Theodore ranks second in assists (38) and points (43) among Vegas skaters this season. In his career against Dallas, he has tallied 11 points (2-9—11) in 15 games played.

First Shift 🏒

The Vegas Golden Knights are probably the Stars’ most intense rival right now.

Dallas lost in six games to Vegas in the 2023 Western Conference Final, and the Golden Knights went on to win the Stanley Cup. Last season, Dallas drew Vegas in the First Round and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Golden Knights in seven games. So, as the lads in Victory Green prepare for two games against Vegas sandwiched around one game at St. Louis over the next five days, it’s easy to think about the history of these two teams.

“They’re a really good rival, a really good team,” said Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, who used to coach the Golden Knights, along with assistant coaches Steve Spott and Misha Donskov. “There’s not a lot of separation between the two teams over the years. They got us the first time around, we got them last year. It’s great hockey when we get together with them.”

Dallas is 4-2-2 in the past eight regular-season games against Vegas, including a 3-0-0 sweep in 2022-23 and an 0-1-2 run last season. There’s also a chance the two teams could collide in the playoffs once again. Vegas sits second in the West at 29-14-4 (.660). Dallas is 29-17-1 (.628). Dallas is second in the West in goal differential at plus-32. Vegas is third at plus-28. Vegas is fourth overall in scoring at 3.38. Dallas is fourth in goals against at 2.49.

It has all the makings of a great matchup.

“We know them really well,” said center Hintz. “They don’t give much.”

Hintz returned from an upper body injury last game and played 19 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Carolina. His return allows DeBoer to shuffle his lines and try some new combinations on Friday. The Stars also called up defenseman Lian Bichsel, one of the team’s largest players at 6-7, 231. Bichsel, 20, has played eight NHL games this season and has two goals and 26 hits. He has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 28 AHL games, and said he feels he is learning a lot in his rookie year.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said of being called up. “When I was going back, I knew what I needed to work on and I think I did a good job in the three or four weeks I was down there. I had a lot of ice time and a good role with the team and now I’m happy to be back.”

DeBoer said the organization has been impressed with Bichsel, who was taken 18th overall in 2022.

“When you look at his path, he had a great camp. We sent him down, he handled that the right way, and when we brought him back, I thought he played really well and showed he can play here. When he went back down, I think we all talked and said this guy is really close, and the next opportunity we get, we want to have him experiencing this to see how quickly he can develop and maybe help us sooner than later.”

The fact Bichsel is playing against Vegas is part of the challenges of becoming a full-time NHL player.

“You’re jumping into the deep end of the pool when you come in and play a game like this, but that’s the test,” DeBoer said. “Let’s be honest, come playoff time, those are the types of teams you’re going to be getting starting in Round One.”

Key Numbers 🔢

67

Vegas has scored the second most third-period goals in the NHL at 67. Dallas is 15th at 51.

8

Dallas has the third most losses when scoring first at 8. The Stars have scored first in 27 games, fifth most in the NHL.

95

The Stars have taken the second fewest slapshots in the league at 95. They have taken the most snapshots at 519.

He Said It 📢

"I don't have an explanation for that. Joe Pavelski? I don't know. It's a little bit like some other things, like the power play where you've got to feel that confidence and you've got to get one in that situation, and you feel confident going forward and we haven't gotten one. We've come close or just missed or the goalie has made a big save this year instead of those going in."

-Pete DeBoer on the Stars being 0-13-0 when trailing after two periods this year. Dallas was 8-17-1 when trailing after two periods last season

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
St. Louis Blues
January 25
6:00 PM CT
Enterprise Center
Vegas Golden Knights
January 28
9:00 PM CT
T-Mobile Arena
January 31
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

