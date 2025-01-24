Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

First Shift 🏒

The Vegas Golden Knights are probably the Stars’ most intense rival right now.

Dallas lost in six games to Vegas in the 2023 Western Conference Final, and the Golden Knights went on to win the Stanley Cup. Last season, Dallas drew Vegas in the First Round and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Golden Knights in seven games. So, as the lads in Victory Green prepare for two games against Vegas sandwiched around one game at St. Louis over the next five days, it’s easy to think about the history of these two teams.

“They’re a really good rival, a really good team,” said Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, who used to coach the Golden Knights, along with assistant coaches Steve Spott and Misha Donskov. “There’s not a lot of separation between the two teams over the years. They got us the first time around, we got them last year. It’s great hockey when we get together with them.”

Dallas is 4-2-2 in the past eight regular-season games against Vegas, including a 3-0-0 sweep in 2022-23 and an 0-1-2 run last season. There’s also a chance the two teams could collide in the playoffs once again. Vegas sits second in the West at 29-14-4 (.660). Dallas is 29-17-1 (.628). Dallas is second in the West in goal differential at plus-32. Vegas is third at plus-28. Vegas is fourth overall in scoring at 3.38. Dallas is fourth in goals against at 2.49.

It has all the makings of a great matchup.

“We know them really well,” said center Hintz. “They don’t give much.”

Hintz returned from an upper body injury last game and played 19 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Carolina. His return allows DeBoer to shuffle his lines and try some new combinations on Friday. The Stars also called up defenseman Lian Bichsel, one of the team’s largest players at 6-7, 231. Bichsel, 20, has played eight NHL games this season and has two goals and 26 hits. He has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 28 AHL games, and said he feels he is learning a lot in his rookie year.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said of being called up. “When I was going back, I knew what I needed to work on and I think I did a good job in the three or four weeks I was down there. I had a lot of ice time and a good role with the team and now I’m happy to be back.”

DeBoer said the organization has been impressed with Bichsel, who was taken 18th overall in 2022.

“When you look at his path, he had a great camp. We sent him down, he handled that the right way, and when we brought him back, I thought he played really well and showed he can play here. When he went back down, I think we all talked and said this guy is really close, and the next opportunity we get, we want to have him experiencing this to see how quickly he can develop and maybe help us sooner than later.”

The fact Bichsel is playing against Vegas is part of the challenges of becoming a full-time NHL player.

“You’re jumping into the deep end of the pool when you come in and play a game like this, but that’s the test,” DeBoer said. “Let’s be honest, come playoff time, those are the types of teams you’re going to be getting starting in Round One.”