Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hockey Club

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Utah

2425 GDG 01.04 vs UTA
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Saturday, January 4 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

50/50 Raffle Beneficiary: After School All-Stars

AAC Food Highlight: Avo Fries at Avo Eats

Dallas Stars
Utah Hockey Club
Record
23-13-1 (15-5-1 Home)
17-15-6 (12-8-2 Away)
Rank
47 Points (4th in Central)
40 Points (T-5th in Central)
Power Play
15.5% (19-for-123)
22.4% (24-for-107)
Penalty Kill
85.3% (87-for-102)
80.7% (109-for-135)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Utah Hockey Club Saturday night at American Airlines Center for the third time this season. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 23-13-1 while Utah is 17-15-6. The teams face each other once more this season on April 12 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 2-0-0 all-time vs. Utah, with a 0-0-0 mark at home. Although the team relocated from Arizona, the Utah Hockey Club is considered a new franchise.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has a goal in each of his first two contests against the Utah Hockey Club (2-0—2). Benn has scored the game-winning goal in both games against Utah this season.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is averaging 25:11 time on ice per game this season, which is fifth most in the NHL entering play on Friday. He has totaled an on ice time of 50:31 against Utah in two games this season.
  • Forward Matt Duchene earned his 100th point as a member of the Stars organization after tallying two points (1-1—2) on Jan. 2 vs. Ottawa, reaching the milestone in 117 games. In his career, Duchene has tallied 844 points in 1,093 games placing him 18th among active NHL skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Sam Steel (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Sam Steel (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (1-0—1, 2 GP)
Colin Blackwell (1-0—1, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz has five goals in his last six games dating back to Dec. 20 vs. New York Rangers (5-0—5). Hintz leads Stars skaters this season in goals (18) and is sixth in points (24). In two games played against the Hockey Club, Hintz has tallied one goal.

Utah forward Clayton Keller leads the Hockey Club in assists (25) and points (39) and is second in goals (14). He enters Saturday's matchup with 15 points over his last 10 games (7-8—15), including a four-point night against Anaheim on Dec. 22. In his career against Dallas, Keller has registered 16 points (7-9—16) in 21 games played.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars ranked 25th in faceoff winning percentage at 47.8 percent on November 1.

That’s shocking.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Dallas boasts the best faceoff winning percentage in the NHL at 54.2 percent. The Stars were second in the league last year, first the year before, and second the year before that. They are a clinic in faceoff success, and a lot of that was born of a veteran lineup filled with centers. The past three seasons, they had a lefty and righty on most lines, so players usually were able to take draws on their “strong” side. That’s huge when it comes to winning consistently.

So what happened?

Well, Dallas traded Radek Faksa (55.2 percent in the last 3 seasons), saw Joe Pavelski (54.4 percent in his career) retire, and watched Tyler Seguin (55.6 percent) get sidelined in early December for 4-6 months with hip surgery. That can really take a toll on the faceoff rotation.

But adversity creates opportunities, and the Stars are watching some key players step up. Benn continues to be a team leader at 57.7 percent, while Duchene andHintz each are winning 55.3 percent of their draws. Steel has raised his numbers from 43.0 percent last season to 53.1 percent this year, and Oskar Bäck has stepped in as a rookie and won a strong 55.2 percent.

“We didn’t start that hot this year, but I think we’ve been climbing up the stats,” said Hintz, who won 12-of-19 faceoffs against Ottawa, leading the way for a 60 percent team night against the third best faceoff team in the league.

“We won a lot of O-zone draws, which gave us a chance to flip the game in the second,” Duchene said.

Dallas outshot Ottawa, 25-13, and a big reason for that was the fact the Stars had the puck. By winning the draw, Dallas was able to put the puck in places it wanted and keep the Senators swimming upstream.

“It’s critical, starting with the puck,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “It gets more important come playoff time. It’s an underrated part of the game.”

DeBoer and his coaching staff have done a good job making adjustments. Yes, there are naturally good faceoff men on the roster, but you also have to help them develop. Wyatt Johnston is a key success story, as is Bäck. On Thursday, rookie Arttu Hyry won all 6 draws taken in his NHL debut. That’s unusual, as it usually takes time.

“You’ve got to learn,” Duchene said. “My first year, I was 44 percent, and I haven’t been under 50 percent since. You learn really quick, you learn little tricks. It’s a weapon to be able to win faceoffs. It’s something we take pride in.”

Because it really can change the game. Dallas is a possession team and faceoff wins lead to quick possession. It is a team that sometimes struggles to score, so getting as much possession time as possible is key to making sure they get three goals or more in a game.

Hintz said the team is overcoming the losses of players like Faksa and Pavelski, and that could lead to more wins going forward.

“That’s a big thing that they’re not here anymore,” Hintz said. “But I think we still have really good faceoff guys.”

And that is one part of a winning formula. Dallas is second in the league over the past three weeks, and that’s a good feeling.

“I think we’re getting in a rhythm,” Duchene said. “Faceoffs are just like scoring – the more you win, the more you win. It’s a feeling. It’s such a game within a game. We did a good job tonight of bearing down. We knew they were a good faceoff team.”

Key Numbers 🔢

1.00

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with an average of 1.00 points per game on home ice. He has 5 goals and 16 assists in 21 games.

14.6

Dallas ranks 31st in hits per game at 14.6. Utah ranks 30th at 15.4.

22-2-1

Dallas is 22-2-1 in its past 25 games against the Arizona/Utah franchises.

He Said It 📢

“This is my first three games playing with him ever, so it’s gone obviously really well. Jamie [Benn] has been awesome too, played a little bit with him in the playoffs last year but not a ton. Johnny, Jamie and I think we see this game very similarly. Johnny’s got great vision out there, so does Jamie, and we got on the same page really quickly, so it has felt pretty good.”

-Stars center Duchene on playing with new linemates Johnston and Benn after losing old linemates Seguin and Mason Marchment to injuries.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New York Rangers
January 7
6:00 PM CT
Madison Square Garden
Philadelphia Flyers
January 9
6:00 PM CT
Wells Fargo Center
Montréal Canadiens
January 11
6:00 PM CT
Centre Bell

