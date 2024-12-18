Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Toronto

2425 GDG 12.18 vs TOR
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Wednesday, December 18 at 6:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 4:30 PM South Entrance

Hangar Hockey: 20% Off 5:00-6:00PM at the AAC

Dallas Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record
19-11-0 (13-3-0 Home)
19-10-2 (5-6-2 Away)
Rank
38 Points (3rd Central)
40 Points (T-1st Atlantic)
Power Play
18.3% (17-for-93)
19.8% (19-for-96)
Penalty Kill
83.9% (73-for-87)
82.1% (87-for-106)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Wednesday's match, the Stars are 19-11-0 while the Maple Leafs are 19-10-2. The teams face each other once more this season on Jan. 14 in Toronto.
  • Dallas is 93-98-33 all-time vs. Toronto, including a 54-43-13 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in two of their last five contests against the Maple Leafs (0-3-2).
  • Forward Mason Marchment began his NHL career with Maple Leafs, signing as an undrafted free agent on March 17, 2018. In his career against Toronto, Marchment has tallied five points (1-4—5) in seven games. He enters Wednesday's contest riding a two-game point streak (1-1—2).
  • In his career, captain Jamie Benn has registered 15 points (7-8—15) in 23 games against the Maple Leafs, including two multi-point games, one being a four-point night (1-3—4) Jan. 23, 2014.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mason Marchment (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (17-18—35, 36 GP)
Matt Duchene (5-11—16, 23 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-8—15, 23 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (5-8—13, 29 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz registered his first multi-goal game of the season on Dec. 16 vs. Washington (his third multi-point game this season). His two tallies tied him for the team lead in goals (13) with forward Duchene. Hintz sits third in goals all-time among active Stars skaters (160) trailing only Benn (389) and Seguin (304).

Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is coming off his second hat trick of the season on Dec. 15 vs. Buffalo (also: Oct. 24 at Winnipeg). Tavares has gathered five points (3-2—5) over his last three games. In his career against Dallas, he has tallied 27 points (12-15—27) in 24 games played. In all, Tavares has skated in 1,139 games earning 1,068 points (471-597—1,068) which is the eighth most among active NHL skaters.

First Shift 🏒

It’s been just three games for rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel, and things are looking pretty good.

But coach Pete DeBoer knows you have to take these things one step at a time.

Bichsel is a 20-year-old first-round pick who has logged just 37 career games in the AHL. After an upper-body injury to Matt Dumba and a flu bug floating through the team, Bichsel was called up and inserted into the lineup. Three games into his NHL career, he has two goals, 12 hits, and is plus-2 while averaging 15:27 in time on ice.

“He has really played well,” DeBoer said. “When you’re a young guy and come in a situation like this, you don’t have to score every night. I mean, he has, but you have to make an impression and get the coach’s trust.”

Still, DeBoer has been through this on countless occasions, and he said you have to follow the process.

“It’s really a week-to-week question with a young guy,” DeBoer said. “Can he keep his confidence, can he keep playing well? Some guys show up in this situation and never play another game in the minors. Some guys play and then stumble and then need a reset. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Bichsel understands. The 18th overall pick in 2022 has already endured plenty of shuffling in the early part of his career. He played mostly in Sweden before coming over at the start of last season and playing 16 games in the AHL. He returned to Sweden to play for a different team before coming back for the 2024 AHL postseason. In the meantime, he has been through training camps, the Traverse City Prospects Tournament and NHL preseason games, so he has an idea. The coaches have also become much more familiar with him.

“He was knocking on the door in training camp, went down to Austin, handled that the right way, waited for an opportunity,” DeBoer said.

Both Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist are day-to-day with flu and could return for Wednesday’s game. However, veteran Brendan Smith could be scratched to keep Bichsel in the lineup, so the opportunities will likely be there while Dumba is out.

Bichsel said he’s enjoying the challenges.

“It’s not an easy jump up here getting adjusted to the league, but I think I’m doing a good job keeping it simple and helping the team,” he said.

He also added that the veterans are helping him.

“It’s great,” he said in a joyous dressing room after a 3-1 win over Washington on Monday. “The guys give me a good time. It was a big win for the guys so some laughs are allowed.”

Bichsel is listed at 6-7, 231, and has thrown his weight around already. He has made some big hits and displayed plenty of confidence in his game. That said, he also had made mistakes and missed defensive coverages, which is expected for a rookie.

“I feel like his game has been really solid and he’s learning from his mistakes,” DeBoer said. “That’s the key thing with young guys.”

And Bichsel knows what is at stake every time he is on the ice.

“I’m fighting for a job here,” he said when asked about the decision to keep him in the NHL or send him back. “I’m doing all I can to make their decision hard.”

Key Numbers 🔢

2

Toronto forward Nick Robertson has two goals in four games against Dallas. Jason Robertson, his brother, has four assists in seven games against Toronto.

2.50

Dallas is tied for first in the NHL in GAA at 2.50. Toronto is tied for fifth at 2.61.

12

The Stars have won 12 times when scoring first. Same with Toronto. The Stars have won seven times when trailing first. Same with Toronto.

He Said It 📢

“He’s the most underrated defenseman in the league, in my opinion. There are so many little things every night that no one recognizes except for the goalies and the guys who are looking for it so he’s a treat to play behind and he makes me look a lot better than I am.”

-Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on defenseman Esa Lindell, who played 30:37 on Monday, including almost eight minutes shorthanded

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Utah Hockey Club
December 23
8:00 PM CT
Delta Center
December 27
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

Related Content

12/17/24 Practice: Pete DeBoer

WSH at DAL | Recap

WSH@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger

WSH@DAL Postgame: Lian Bichsel

WSH@DAL Postgame: Esa Lindell

Heika’s Take: Stars shine bright throughout lineup, take down red-hot Caps

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars shine bright throughout lineup, take down red-hot Caps

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

Heika’s Take: Duchene plays hero as Stars outdo Blues in wild overtime win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars stumble against desperate Predators in 4-1 loss

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene announces Duchene's HockeyTonk

Living the dream: How a workhorse mentality turned Esa Lindell into a Stars cornerstone

Heika’s Take: Stars respond well to gut check, dominate Flames in return home

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Heika’s Take: Penalty troubles arise as Stars drop 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t capitalize on early momentum, fall 3-2 to Kings

4 Nations fun: Stars players, staff excited for opportunity to represent home countries

Seguin sidelined: How Stars plan to navigate “big hole” left in forward’s absence

Tyler Seguin injury update

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health