Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

First Shift 🏒

It’s been just three games for rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel, and things are looking pretty good.

But coach Pete DeBoer knows you have to take these things one step at a time.

Bichsel is a 20-year-old first-round pick who has logged just 37 career games in the AHL. After an upper-body injury to Matt Dumba and a flu bug floating through the team, Bichsel was called up and inserted into the lineup. Three games into his NHL career, he has two goals, 12 hits, and is plus-2 while averaging 15:27 in time on ice.

“He has really played well,” DeBoer said. “When you’re a young guy and come in a situation like this, you don’t have to score every night. I mean, he has, but you have to make an impression and get the coach’s trust.”

Still, DeBoer has been through this on countless occasions, and he said you have to follow the process.

“It’s really a week-to-week question with a young guy,” DeBoer said. “Can he keep his confidence, can he keep playing well? Some guys show up in this situation and never play another game in the minors. Some guys play and then stumble and then need a reset. I don’t know the answer to that.”

Bichsel understands. The 18th overall pick in 2022 has already endured plenty of shuffling in the early part of his career. He played mostly in Sweden before coming over at the start of last season and playing 16 games in the AHL. He returned to Sweden to play for a different team before coming back for the 2024 AHL postseason. In the meantime, he has been through training camps, the Traverse City Prospects Tournament and NHL preseason games, so he has an idea. The coaches have also become much more familiar with him.

“He was knocking on the door in training camp, went down to Austin, handled that the right way, waited for an opportunity,” DeBoer said.

Both Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist are day-to-day with flu and could return for Wednesday’s game. However, veteran Brendan Smith could be scratched to keep Bichsel in the lineup, so the opportunities will likely be there while Dumba is out.

Bichsel said he’s enjoying the challenges.

“It’s not an easy jump up here getting adjusted to the league, but I think I’m doing a good job keeping it simple and helping the team,” he said.

He also added that the veterans are helping him.

“It’s great,” he said in a joyous dressing room after a 3-1 win over Washington on Monday. “The guys give me a good time. It was a big win for the guys so some laughs are allowed.”

Bichsel is listed at 6-7, 231, and has thrown his weight around already. He has made some big hits and displayed plenty of confidence in his game. That said, he also had made mistakes and missed defensive coverages, which is expected for a rookie.

“I feel like his game has been really solid and he’s learning from his mistakes,” DeBoer said. “That’s the key thing with young guys.”

And Bichsel knows what is at stake every time he is on the ice.

“I’m fighting for a job here,” he said when asked about the decision to keep him in the NHL or send him back. “I’m doing all I can to make their decision hard.”