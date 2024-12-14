Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against St. Louis

2425 GDG 12.14 vs STL
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Community: Robo's Toy Drive

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
17-11-0 (11-3-0 Home)
14-14-2 (9-7-1 Away)
Rank
34 Points (T-3rd Central)
30 Points (6th Central)
Power Play
17.2% (15-for-87)
17.4% (12-for-69)
Penalty Kill
82.7% (67-for-81)
76.9% (60-for-78)
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues Saturday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Saturday's match, the Stars are 17-11-0 while the Blues are 14-14-2. The teams face each other two more times this season on Jan. 25 (St. Louis) and March 2 (Dallas).
  • Dallas is 120-131-56 all-time vs. St. Louis, including a 74-50-28 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in six of their last 10 contests against the Blues (5-1-1). Dallas has also recorded wins in four of their past five matchups against St. Louis at American Airlines Center, dating back to Nov. 20, 2021.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has scored 50 points (22-28—50) against St. Louis during his career, his second most against any opponent since making his NHL debut in 2009-10. His 50 points against the Blues rank third among active NHL skaters and his 22 goals rank him second among active NHL skaters.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has 16 points (5-11—16) in his last 13 games against the Blues dating back to Feb. 15, 2020. In all, Duchene has totaled 34 points (12-22—34) in 49 career games played against St. Louis.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
None
Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 55 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-22—34, 49 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 44 GP)
Matt Dumba (8-6—14, 38 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mason Marchment shares the team lead in goals (12) and sits second in assists (15) and points (27). Marchment leads Dallas forwards in +/- with +14, while pacing the Stars in scoring in the month of December, netting four points (3-1—4) in six games.

Blues forward Robert Thomas is on a five-game point streak, earning 10 points (3-7—10) during that span. He leads Blues skaters in assists (15) and is second in points (20) in only 18 games played this season. In his career against Dallas, Thomas has nine points (2-7—9) in 15 games played.

First Shift 🏒

The great thing about playing an NHL schedule is that there is always a chance to overcome your mistakes.

The Stars had a bad game on Thursday – losing 4-1 to Nashville and generally failing in all aspects of the contest. Now, in a 1-3-0 slump, they get a chance to bounce back at home against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

“It will be great to get back at it and redeem ourselves from last game,” said forward Wyatt Johnston.

While forward Sam Steel added: “Playing every other day, you can’t let one game define you. We didn’t like what we brought last night, but 48 hours later, we’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves.”

The Stars are 17-11-0, including 11-2-0 at American Airlines Center, so there’s no need to panic, but coach Pete DeBoer said he understands when the fans (or media) do.

“You guys don’t help,” DeBoer joked after Friday’s practice when asked if it’s difficult to stay calm.

But the veteran coach said it’s the job of those inside the dressing room to understand the ups and downs of an 82-game season and react accordingly.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “I’m sure there were people in the stands last night watching and saying, ‘Blow the whole thing up.’ You’ve got to fight that urge and know that it’s a marathon and not a sprint and look at the underlying numbers and the entirety of the picture. That’s experience that teaches you that.”

After two trips to the Western Conference Final and finishing second in the NHL in points last season, the Stars currently sit 12th in points percentage at .607. However, they are fifth in goals against at 2.61, fifth in penalty kill at 82.7 percent and sixth in goal differential at plus-20. That’s arguably below expectations, but those also are pretty good numbers.

So coming off a lopsided loss to Nashville, the Stars are expected to be motivated.

“We’re not going to overreact to a really poor game,” DeBoer said. “It’s an uncharacteristic night.”

“I don’t think anyone is happy with our performance, particularly with it being a divisional game,” DeBoer added. “We’ve got some really good teams on our docket over the next few weeks.”

And while the big picture is huge, the details are also important. Veteran defenseman Dumba is out with an upper-body injury, so rookie Lian Bichsel is expected to continue to get more games. In the meantime, the lines are hoping to continue to build chemistry with Seguin out 4-6 months. The top line currently has Roope Hintz centering Jason Robertson and Johnston. The second line is Duchene with Marchment and Logan Stankoven. The third line has Steel centering Benn and Evgenii Dadonov. And the fourth line has Mavrik Bourque with Oskar Bäck and Colin Blackwell.

While DeBoer said he can juggle lines when things aren’t working – like Thursday night – he would like to be patient.

“You’re trying,” he said. “As a coach, you want to give those groups as much runway as possible.”

That seems to fit the overall plan.

Key Numbers 🔢

638

St. Louis forward Radek Faksa played 638 games with the Stars and this will be the first time he is back at AAC as an opponent. Faksa had 200 points (89 goals, 111 assists) in that span.

17.4

St. Louis ranks 25th in power play success at 17.4 percent. Dallas ranks 27th at 17.2 percent.

51.4

Dallas ranks 13th in faceoff winning percentage at 51.4 percent. St. Louis ranks 24th at 48.7 percent.

He Said It 📢

“There’s been young guys who step in and never play another game in the minors. And then there are a lot of guys who come up, get their feet wet, and then go back down and come back up again. You don’t want to stick a kid in either category. Their play will dictate what category they’re in.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the potential path of rookie defenseman Bichsel, who has a chance to play while Dumba is out with an upper-body injury

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 16
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 18
6:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

