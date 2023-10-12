News Feed

Newfound pressure to succeed could be a privilege for Dallas Stars

The chase continues: Joe Pavelski excited to get to back to work in Cup pursuit

Dallas Stars’ center depth could be tested opening night

It’s a virtue: Patience, persistence could pay dividends for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for the 2023-24 season

Dallas Stars loan forward Riley Damiani to Texas Stars

Dallas Stars reduce training camp roster 10823

Preseason comes to rocky finish for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars reduce training camp roster 10723

Dallas Stars defensemen use preseason to search for perfect pairs

Casey Donahew to headline Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist

Loss to St. Louis Blues provides Dallas Stars with chance to plan for what’s ahead

Hey Heika: Predictions from the preseason

Dallas Stars recall forward Kyle McDonald from Texas Stars

Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2023-24 home opener

Dallas Stars continue building in win against Avalanche

Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster 10223

Scott Wedgewood puts forth strong performance in net against Colorado Avalanche

Game Day Guide: Stars vs. Blues

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars open the 2023-24 season against the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at American Airlines Center. The club has won each of their last three season-opening games (3-0-0), outscoring their opponents 14-3 through those contests.
  • The Stars have opened the season at home 32 times in franchise history, earning a record of 18-9-5.
  • Dallas swept the season series (3-0-0) against St. Louis in 2022-23, outscoring the Blues 10-3 through three games. The clubs closed the regular season against each other with a home-and-home series on April 12 and 13.
  • Captain Jamie Benn (0-5--5) and forward Wyatt Johnston (4-1--5) each recorded five points against the Blues last season, sharing the lead among Stars skaters. Johnston's five points marked his highest total against any opponent in his rookie season.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger closed the 2022-23 regular season with a shutout performance against St. Louis on April 13, stopping all 25 shots he faced in a 1-0 Stars victory. He has appeared in three games against the Blues in his career, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

Players To Watch 👀

The Stars enter the 2023-24 season with three new additions to the opening night roster. Forwards Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel all signed with the club as free agents on July 1. 

Duchene, 32, appeared in 71 regular-season games for Nashville in 2022-23, during which he led the team in goals (22) and ranked second in assists (34) and points (22-34—56). A 16-year veteran, Duchene has tallied 744 points (316-428--744) in 976 NHL games with Colorado, Ottawa, Columbus and Nashville. 

Smith, 34, split the 2022-23 season between Boston and Washington and earned 16 points (9-7--16) in 64 regular-season games. A veteran of 853 career regular-season games, Smith has recorded 414 points (200-214--414) with Washington, Boston and Nashville and has reached the 20-goal mark in five of his 12 NHL seasons. 

Steel, 25, appeared in 65 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild in 2022-23, posting 28 points (10-18—28) and setting new career highs in goals (10), assists (18) and points. He made his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 against the Dallas Stars, adding two points (1-1—2) in five games. The Ardrossan, Alberta native has played 262 games for Minnesota and Anaheim over five NHL seasons and has tallied 93 points (34-59—93).

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Evgenii Dadonov 4 GP, 6 points (0-6--6)
Jamie Benn (21-28--49, 51 GP)
Jamie Benn 3 GP, 5 points (0-5--5)
Ryan Suter (7-33--40, 89 GP)
Wyatt Johnston 3 GP, 5 points (4-1--5)
Matt Duchene (12-20--32, 45 GP)
Sam Steel 2 GP, 4 points (1-3--4)

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

