Game Day Guide: Stars vs. Blues

Players To Watch 👀

The Stars enter the 2023-24 season with three new additions to the opening night roster. Forwards Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Sam Steel all signed with the club as free agents on July 1.

Duchene, 32, appeared in 71 regular-season games for Nashville in 2022-23, during which he led the team in goals (22) and ranked second in assists (34) and points (22-34—56). A 16-year veteran, Duchene has tallied 744 points (316-428--744) in 976 NHL games with Colorado, Ottawa, Columbus and Nashville.

Smith, 34, split the 2022-23 season between Boston and Washington and earned 16 points (9-7--16) in 64 regular-season games. A veteran of 853 career regular-season games, Smith has recorded 414 points (200-214--414) with Washington, Boston and Nashville and has reached the 20-goal mark in five of his 12 NHL seasons.

Steel, 25, appeared in 65 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild in 2022-23, posting 28 points (10-18—28) and setting new career highs in goals (10), assists (18) and points. He made his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 against the Dallas Stars, adding two points (1-1—2) in five games. The Ardrossan, Alberta native has played 262 games for Minnesota and Anaheim over five NHL seasons and has tallied 93 points (34-59—93).