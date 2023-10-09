Stars announce opening night roster for the 2023-24 season

EXPERIENCE

Dallas’ 2023-24 opening night roster has a combined 10,169 regular-season games of experience. The 22 skaters (non-goalies) comprise 9,932 of those games, having a combined 6,072 points (2,403-3,669—6,072).

The two goaltenders have a combined record of 110-75-36 in 237 career games.

Defenseman Ryan Suter is the most experienced player on the team with 1,362 career regular-season games played while fellow blueliner Thomas Harley has the fewest NHL games played on the opening night roster with 40.