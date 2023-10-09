FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team's roster for opening night. The 2023-24 opening night roster consists of 22 active players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Additionally, defenseman Jerad Rosburg and forward Chase Wheatcroft were placed on Injured Non-Roster.
Stars announce opening night roster for the 2023-24 season
The roster consists of 22 active players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders
The roster includes 10 players drafted by the club, including first-round selections Wyatt Johnston (23rd overall, 2021), Thomas Harley (18th overall, 2019), Ty Dellandrea (13th overall, 2018), Miro Heiskanen (third overall, 2017), Jake Oettinger (26th overall, 2017) and Radek Faksa (13th overall, 2012).
RETURNING PLAYERS FROM 2022-23 (19)
LW Jamie Benn - DAL fifth round (129th overall) in 2007
RW Evgenii Dadonov - Acquired from Montreal in exchange for Denis Gurianov on Feb. 26, 2023
C Ty Dellandrea - DAL first round (13th overall) in 2018
C Radek Faksa - DAL first round (13th overall) in 2012
D Jani Hakanpää - Signed as a free agent on July 29, 2021
D Joel Hanley - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2018
D Thomas Harley - DAL first round (18th overall) in 2019
D Miro Heiskanen - DAL first round (third overall) in 2017
C Roope Hintz - DAL second round (49th overall) in 2015
C Wyatt Johnston - DAL first round (23rd overall) in 2021
D Esa Lindell - DAL third round (74th overall) in 2012
D Nils Lundkvist - Acquired from the New York Rangers for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2025 on Sept. 19, 2022
LW Mason Marchment - Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022
G Jake Oettinger - DAL first round (26th overall) in 2017
C Joe Pavelski - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019
LW Jason Robertson - DAL second round (39th overall) in 2017
C Tyler Seguin - Acquired from Boston along with Rich Peverley and Ryan Button in exchange for Loui Eriksson, Matt Fraser, Reilly Smith and Joe Morrow on July 4, 2013
D Ryan Suter - Signed as a free agent on July 28, 2021
G Scott Wedgewood - Acquired from Arizona in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on March 20, 2022
OFFSEASON ACQUISITIONS (3)
C Matt Duchene - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023
C Craig Smith - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023
C Sam Steel - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023
PLAYERS BY POSITION
Forwards (13)
Jamie Benn, Evgenii Dadonov, Ty Dellandrea, Matt Duchene, Radek Faksa, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin, Craig Smith, Sam Steel
Defensemen (7)
Jani Hakanpää, Joel Hanley, Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Nils Lundkvist, Ryan Suter
Goaltenders (2)
Jake Oettinger, Scott Wedgewood
Injured Non-Roster (2)
Jerad Rosburg, Chase Wheatcroft
BY COUNTRY
Canada: 9, USA: 6, Finland: 4, Sweden: 1, Czech Republic: 1, Russia: 1
EXPERIENCE
Dallas’ 2023-24 opening night roster has a combined 10,169 regular-season games of experience. The 22 skaters (non-goalies) comprise 9,932 of those games, having a combined 6,072 points (2,403-3,669—6,072).
The two goaltenders have a combined record of 110-75-36 in 237 career games.
Defenseman Ryan Suter is the most experienced player on the team with 1,362 career regular-season games played while fellow blueliner Thomas Harley has the fewest NHL games played on the opening night roster with 40.
VETERANS CLOSING IN ON SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES
Entering his first season with Dallas after signing with the club as a free agent on July 1, forward Matt Duchene (976 GP) needs 24 games to reach 1,000 in his NHL career. Selected third overall by Colorado in the 2009 NHL Draft, Duchene has skated for the Avalanche (586 GP), Ottawa Senators (118 GP), Columbus Blue Jackets (23 GP) and Nashville Predators (249 GP) amassing 744 points (316-428—744).
Coming off a milestone 2022-23 campaign, forward Joe Pavelski (1,250 GP) enters the new season needing 50 games to reach 1,300 in his illustrious career. The 39-year-old also needs 48 assists to reach 600 and 51 goals to hit 500.
Captain Jamie Benn enters the 2023-24 campaign 70 games shy of 1,100 and 38 goals from 400. He also is 15 assists shy of 500 in his NHL career (all with Dallas). Benn (362-485—847) is also 21 points away from surpassing Neal Broten (274-593—867) for second place in franchise history in points.
Defenseman Ryan Suter begins the 2023-24 season as the league's active leader in games played with 1,362. The 38-year-old blueliner, who ranks 51st all-time in games played in NHL history, needs just 38 games to reach 1,400 GP.
HOME OPENER INFO
Prior to the game, the 2023-24 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
The team will also host Party on PNC Plaza following the Victory Green Carpet Walk. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature live music from Fort Worth's electro-pop-dub duo Yokyo, Stars 360 photo booth and plenty of giveaways.