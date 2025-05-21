Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton

2425 GDG R3G1 52125 vs EDM
By Stars Staff

Western Conference Final: Game 1

When: Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Pregame Band: Paul Val

Doors Open: 5:30 PM CT

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
8-5 (6-1 Home)
8-3 (4-2 Away)
Power Play
30.8% (12-for-39)
25.0% (6-for-24)
Penalty Kill
86.1% (37-for-43)
66.7% (22-for-33)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Stars have a 33-33 all-time record in Game 1s including a 13-16 record at home, while Edmonton is 27-29 in Game 1s with a 13-19 record on the road.
  • The Stars face the Edmonton Oilers for the second consecutive year. It marks just the 10th time in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) that the same teams have played each other in a Conference Final according to NHL Stats. The Stars/North Stars hold an all-time series record of 6-3 against the Oilers and are 1-2 in a Conference Finals series.
  • The Stars have won five of their last six postseason series against the Oilers, dating back to the 1998 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas has 29 all-time wins in the playoffs against Edmonton, including 15 home victories, which are the most of any team in the NHL.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has five points (2-3—5) in six career postseason games vs. Edmonton. In all, Seguin has 76 points (27-49—76) in 146 career playoff games, which is third among active Dallas skaters. He enters Wednesday's contest one assist shy of totaling 50 career playoff assists. When he reaches the milestone, he will become the 32nd active NHL player to have at least 50 career assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has seven points (1-6—7) in six career playoff games against the Oilers, averaging better than a point per game against them (1.17). His seven postseason points vs. Edmonton tops active Stars skaters.

Records vs Edmonton🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
81-49-23 Overall | 46-20-11 Home | 35-29-12 Away
6-3 Series | 29-19 Overall | 15-10 Home | 14-9 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley enters Wednesday's matchup riding a seven-game home point streak, earning nine points (4-5—9) during that span. Harley’s nine home points are the most among all NHL defensemen during the playoffs and are tied for fourth in the NHL. Harley also scored the game-winning goal 1:33 into overtime in Game 6 against Winnipeg. The goal made him the third defenseman in franchise history to score a series-clinching goal and just the second ever to do so in overtime according to NHL Stats. His performance against the Jets in Game 6 gives him 11 points (4-7—11) in 13 games this postseason, which ranks second on both the Stars and among all NHL defensemen. He enters the Western Conference Finals tied for 10th in postseason scoring among all NHL skaters.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid has earned 17 points (3-14—17) in 11 games this postseason, tallying points in all but two games. He has factored on 17 of the Oilers' 43 goals this postseason, 16 of which have come at even strength. He sits tied for seventh among all active NHL skaters in playoff points (40-94—134) with teammate Corey Perry. McDavid leads all active skaters in playoff points per game (1.58) over 85 career postseason games. In his postseason career against Dallas, McDavid has registered 10 points (3-7—10) in six games played.

First Shift 🏒

One of the great things about the Stars’ run to three consecutive Western Conference finals is the fact they have done it on the backs of some pretty young players.

Wyatt Johnston just turned 22 and has played 51 playoff games. Harley is 23 and has logged 52. Jason Robertson is 25 and has played in 51 playoff games, while Miro Heiskanen is also 25 and has 88. And maybe most impressive, goalie Jake Oettinger is 26 and has played in 60 postseason contests.

“For a goalie of his age, doing what he’s doing right now, it’s a great story and it just shows you how much more there is for him,” Stars GM Jim Nill said Tuesday on the eve of Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers. “That’s what excites us is he’s just touching his potential at his age. Usually, goalies are 28, 29, 30 when they start to hit their most potential and he’s there right now.”

Oettinger started his path with a huge playoff series against Calgary in 2022. Though he lost in seven games, Oettinger had a 1.81 GAA and .954 save percentage. That cemented him as the team’s No. 1 goalie and he has since followed that with winning six of eight playoff series.

"He's just a goalie that steps up in big moments and is pretty composed," Stars captain Benn said. "Nothing seems to faze him, really. I try to get under his skin even in practice, and he's calm as a cucumber. He takes his level to another game, and you've seen it the last couple of years and even this year, it's just going to another level."

Oettinger has the physical tools to be good. He is listed at 6-6, 224 pounds and was drafted in the first round (26th overall) in 2017. But Nill said he also was helped by fate along the way. COVID forced the NHL to move into a playoff bubble in 2020, and Oettinger was taken along as a reserve. He played parts of two games, but more importantly he was in the two-month lockdown with the Stars, so he was present for meetings, practices and games as the team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

The next couple of years had Oettinger bouncing back and forth from the AHL to the NHL, and he learned a great deal in the process.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on our team who are great COVID stories, and he's one of them,” Nill said. “He comes to the bubble as a third goalie. We get through COVID and we sent him down and that was a tough discussion to say, ‘Jake you have to go down and play.’ He wasn’t happy, but he dealt with it the right way, very mature, went down and did what he was supposed to do. We had injuries up top, he came in and never looked back. It just shows the mature level of him.”

Oettinger said he appreciates all of the experience and said he has tried to build on the highs and the lows.

“I've said in the past it's almost easier when you're getting a lot of rubber, and you know when you face a shot every 10 minutes or so, that's when they feel really difficult,” Oettinger said of the high shot volume he’s seeing in the playoffs. “So yeah, I've faced a lot more since we're playing a lot more games.”

Coach Pete DeBoer said Oettinger’s calm gives the team calm.

“I feel he’s dialed in,” DeBoer said. “I feel he’s on a bit of a mission here and I think coming up short two years in a row, or getting that far and then not breaking through to get to a Final, that has to be your mindset. How do we go to the next step this year? I feel like he’s got that mindset that he’s going to do everything he can to try and get us there.”

And Oettinger said he doesn’t have to do it alone. He’s got several teammates who have been through what he has.

"I think we've learned a lot the last two years," Oettinger said. "The young guys that hadn't had any experience, we have all the experience in the world now. It's up to us as a group to take that next step and I think we should feel great about what we've done with the adversity we've faced. I think our best hockey is yet to come."

Key Numbers 🔢

3.91

Edmonton ranks second in playoff goals per game this season at 3.91. Dallas ranks fourth in playoff GAA at 2.92.

394

Stars goalie Oettinger has faced 394 shots so far in the playoffs. Second-place Adin Hill of Vegas faced 292.

15.0

Edmonton had the fewest hits in the NHL during the regular season at 15.0 per game. Dallas had the second fewest at 15.1. The Stars rank 15th in playoff hits per game at 31.2. The Oilers rank 8th at 37.8.

He Said It 📢

“As friends, you know what he's been through. He's put in a lot of hard work to get back to where he is. It's good to see him back out there on the ice, and, you know, I can't wait to try and run him.”

-Stars captain Benn on defenseman John Klingberg, who played eight seasons in Dallas and is now with the Oilers after missing 14 months while recovering from hip surgery

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Game 1
May 21
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2
May 23
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 25
2:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 4
May 27
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 5
May 29
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 31
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 7
June 2
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

