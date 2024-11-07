Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Chicago

2425 GDG 11.07 vs CHI
By Stars Staff
When: Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:30 PM South Entrance

Promotional Schedule: Military and Veterans Appreciation Night

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
7-4-0 (5-1-0 Home)
5-7-1 (4-4-1 Away)
Rank
14 Points (3rd Central)
11 Points (7th Central)
Power Play
19.4% (7-for-36)
22.5% (9-for-40)
Penalty Kill
88.6% (31-for-35)
75.0% (30-for-40)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the second time this season. Entering Thursday's match, the Stars are 7-4-0 while the Blackhawks are 5-7-1. The teams face each other two more times this season on Nov. 27 (Chicago) and Dec. 29 (Chicago).
  • The Stars have won 12 of their past 15 contests against the Blackhawks. Also recording wins in five of their last six games at American Airlines Center.
  • Dallas is 125-137-42 all-time vs. Chicago, including a 74-58-22 mark at home.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has 17 points (6-11—17) in his last 18 games against Chicago dating back to March 9, 2021.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has 15 points (2-13—15) in his last 14 games against Chicago dating back to April 8, 2021. In all, Heiskanen has 17 career points (2-15—17) in 26 career games against Chicago, which is his highest total against a single opponent.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Miro Heiskanen (0-7—7, 4 GP) 

Jamie Benn (16-34—50, 62 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-1—3, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (20-27—47, 56 GP)

Tyler Seguin (17-17—34, 42 GP)

Roope Hintz (14-12—26, 24 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley has recorded four points (1-3—4) in his last five games played. Harley leads the Stars defensemen in points (6) and plus / minus (+4) and ranks second amongst Dallas blueliners in takeaways (5).

Chicago forward Ryan Donato recorded a goal when the Blackhawks visited Dallas Oct. 26 to kick-off a five-game point streak (5-2—7) as of Nov. 5. This surge has placed Donato second on Chicago for points (7-2—9) and has him tied for third in even strength goals (7) across the NHL.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars’ coaching staff enjoyed a rare and glorious state of consistency last season.

Dallas had relatively few injuries and basically ran the same top three lines for most of the season. Hintz was flanked by Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. Duchene had Mason Marchment and Seguin on his wings. And Wyatt Johnston played a good deal of time with Benn and either Evgenii Dadonov or Logan Stankoven. That helped create a team that had the second-best record in the league and was top 10 in goals for, goals against, power play and penalty kill.

Unfortunately, this season, that consistency has not been there and the team is still seeking its groove at 7-4-0.

“In a perfect world, I think every coach would like to put the same four lines on the ice and the same D pairs, but that’s not how it works,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer.

Over the past few games, DeBoer has tried Benn on the left wing with Hintz while moving Robertson to Johnston’s left wing. He also has moved Stankoven up and down and had to deal with nagging injuries to Seguin and Marchment. So, as the team returns from a two-game trip to Finland and tries to get back in a routine, the lines at practice were Robertson-Hintz-Dadonov, Benn-Johnston-Stankoven and Sam Steel with Duchene and Seguin. That’s still quite different and is based largely on the fact that Marchment might not play, but it’s closer to the “consistency” this team has enjoyed.

“One of the tools we have is to shuffle the deck if it’s not working,” DeBoer said of coaching strategy. “Through 11 games, we’ve gotten consistent games from the Duchene line. That’s the one line for me that there is no sense messing with something that is going well. As far as the other lines go, I haven’t got that yet, I’m looking for that.”

That’s concerning, because each line has its issues. Hintz and Robertson are missing Pavelski, their linemate for the previous three seasons. Still, the two of them are considered top scorers and right now Hintz has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) and Robertson has 7 (4 goals, 3 assists). Stankoven has played well on that line and racked up 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists), but DeBoer is hoping Stankoven can help charge up Johnston, who has just 1 goal and 5 assists.

Dadonov is a versatile veteran who can help in a lot of roles, but DeBoer said the weight goes to Hintz and Robertson.

“I’m looking for Roope and Robo to grab it and take off, and then I wouldn’t have to change that line for the rest of the season,” DeBoer said. “That would be great, but it hasn’t happened yet. Roope, Robo and Pav were a staple and we don’t have that. But whoever we put there, Roope and Robo have to drive that line. It doesn’t matter who the winger is, those two guys have to drive that line. I’ve said that since Day 1.”

Likewise, Benn and Johnston have to find their chemistry. Johnston is just 21, but was the team’s best forward in the playoffs and is in his third NHL season.

“I think he’s really close to breaking out,” DeBoer said of Johnston, who missed time in training camp with injuries. “I don’t think his game has fallen off a cliff.”

And that sentiment goes for the players who are playing well. Duchene is leading the team with 15 points, but has had hiccups in the past if Seguin or Marchment has been out. Marchment might miss Thursday’s game with a nagging injury, and the duo might have to find a way to make Steel a good fit for a game or two.

“If one of them is out, it shouldn’t have that dramatic of an effect,” DeBoer said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Key Numbers 🔢

221

Chicago forward Jason Dickinson played 221 games with the Stars to start his career, tallying 25 goals among 63 points. Dickinson has played 173 games with Chicago, scoring 32 goals among 69 points.

15

Stars defenseman Heiskanen has 15 points (2 goals, 13 assists) in his past 14 games against Chicago. He has 7 assists in an active 4-game point streak.

11.6

Chicago ranks first in the league in giveaways per game at 11.6. Dallas ranks 30th at 17.1.

He Said It 📢

“Find a way to stay relevant in the lineup every night. I think Nils’s defending has been good. But if you’re going to be an under 6-foot defenseman in this league, you have to find a way to make plays and create some offense. I think he’s taken some steps. I feel better when he’s on the ice than I have previously. But if you’re going to be a relevant guy in this league, you’ve got to add layers to your game.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the play of defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who was a healthy scratch last game

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Winnipeg Jets
November 9
2:00 PM CT
Canada Life Centre
Pittsburgh Penguins
Novermber 11
6:00 PM CT
PPG Paints Arena
November 14
7:00 PM CT
American AIrlines Center

