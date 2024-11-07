Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

First Shift 🏒

The Stars’ coaching staff enjoyed a rare and glorious state of consistency last season.

Dallas had relatively few injuries and basically ran the same top three lines for most of the season. Hintz was flanked by Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. Duchene had Mason Marchment and Seguin on his wings. And Wyatt Johnston played a good deal of time with Benn and either Evgenii Dadonov or Logan Stankoven. That helped create a team that had the second-best record in the league and was top 10 in goals for, goals against, power play and penalty kill.

Unfortunately, this season, that consistency has not been there and the team is still seeking its groove at 7-4-0.

“In a perfect world, I think every coach would like to put the same four lines on the ice and the same D pairs, but that’s not how it works,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer.

Over the past few games, DeBoer has tried Benn on the left wing with Hintz while moving Robertson to Johnston’s left wing. He also has moved Stankoven up and down and had to deal with nagging injuries to Seguin and Marchment. So, as the team returns from a two-game trip to Finland and tries to get back in a routine, the lines at practice were Robertson-Hintz-Dadonov, Benn-Johnston-Stankoven and Sam Steel with Duchene and Seguin. That’s still quite different and is based largely on the fact that Marchment might not play, but it’s closer to the “consistency” this team has enjoyed.

“One of the tools we have is to shuffle the deck if it’s not working,” DeBoer said of coaching strategy. “Through 11 games, we’ve gotten consistent games from the Duchene line. That’s the one line for me that there is no sense messing with something that is going well. As far as the other lines go, I haven’t got that yet, I’m looking for that.”

That’s concerning, because each line has its issues. Hintz and Robertson are missing Pavelski, their linemate for the previous three seasons. Still, the two of them are considered top scorers and right now Hintz has 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists) and Robertson has 7 (4 goals, 3 assists). Stankoven has played well on that line and racked up 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists), but DeBoer is hoping Stankoven can help charge up Johnston, who has just 1 goal and 5 assists.

Dadonov is a versatile veteran who can help in a lot of roles, but DeBoer said the weight goes to Hintz and Robertson.

“I’m looking for Roope and Robo to grab it and take off, and then I wouldn’t have to change that line for the rest of the season,” DeBoer said. “That would be great, but it hasn’t happened yet. Roope, Robo and Pav were a staple and we don’t have that. But whoever we put there, Roope and Robo have to drive that line. It doesn’t matter who the winger is, those two guys have to drive that line. I’ve said that since Day 1.”

Likewise, Benn and Johnston have to find their chemistry. Johnston is just 21, but was the team’s best forward in the playoffs and is in his third NHL season.

“I think he’s really close to breaking out,” DeBoer said of Johnston, who missed time in training camp with injuries. “I don’t think his game has fallen off a cliff.”

And that sentiment goes for the players who are playing well. Duchene is leading the team with 15 points, but has had hiccups in the past if Seguin or Marchment has been out. Marchment might miss Thursday’s game with a nagging injury, and the duo might have to find a way to make Steel a good fit for a game or two.

“If one of them is out, it shouldn’t have that dramatic of an effect,” DeBoer said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”