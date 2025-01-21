Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Carolina

2425 GDG 1.21 vs CAR
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
29-16-1 (76-6-1 Home)
28-16-3 (10-11-2 Away)
Rank
59 Points (2nd in Central)
59 Points (2nd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
18.9% (27-for-143)
21.3% (31-for-145)
Penalty Kill
85.5% (106-for-124)
84.9% (118-for-139)
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night for the second and final time this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars are 29-16-1 while the Hurricanes are 27-16-3.
  • Dallas is 53-35-10 all-time vs. Carolina, including a 29-14-4 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in four of their last five games against the Hurricanes at American Airlines Center (3-1-1). Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Dallas has a .533 point percentage against Carolina which ranks second in the NHL (min. 10 GP).
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has one goal and six assists (1-6—7) in his last six games against Carolina. Heiskanen enters Tuesday's contest riding a two-game point streak vs. the Hurricanes, earning back-to-back multi-point outings and has totaled four points (1-3—4) during that span.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has eight points (3-5—8) in his last seven games against the Hurricanes dating back to May 10, 2021. Since joining the Stars, Duchene has registered two multi-point performances (1-3—4) in three games against Carolina.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-19—35, 33 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-8—20, 31 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-13—20, 32 GP)
Jason Robertson (5-13—18, 13 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson enters Tuesday's game riding a five-game point streak (5-3—8) and has earned 27 points (10-17—27) in his last 20 games dating back to Dec. 8 vs. Calgary. On home ice this season, Robertson leads the Stars in scoring with 24 points (7-17—24) in 24 games. In his career against Carolina, Robertson has tallied 18 points (5-13—18) and has recorded at least a point in 11 of the 13 career games he has played against the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has earned six points (3-3—6) in his last seven games. Entering play Monday, Svechnikov is tied for third in points (15-18—33) among Carolina skaters this season. In his career against Dallas, Svechnikov has 13 points (3-10—13) in 19 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Johnston wore an `A’ this past weekend.

With both Seguin and Roope Hintz out of the lineup, the 21-year-old forward received the alternate captain’s designation in just his third NHL season. That’s pretty impressive.

“That’s about as easy a decision as I’ve had to make this month,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer.

Still, it is unusual. The Stars have rotating “A’s” to support captain Benn. On a regular basis, Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Seguin and Hintz wear the A’s (two at home, two on the road). With Seguin out, veteran Duchene has stepped up. Now, with Hintz out, the honor went to Johnston for the first time. DeBoer said it was well-deserved for the man who has played 210 NHL regular-season games.

“You can tell he’s a leader,” DeBoer said. “He’s been a leader all the way growing up. It’s hard to believe it’s already his third year in the NHL, which is crazy to think at his age. He goes about his business the way a leader should. He prepares the right way, says the right things, he plays the right way. So it’s a reward for him for what I’m sure is to come, which is going to be a big part of the leadership part of the Dallas Stars going forward.”

Johnston has been a key player on the ice in his early career, particularly in the playoffs last season. Now that Hintz is sidelined with an upper body injury, he has an even bigger job. A skilled player who has diligent defensive habits, he is a perfect replacement for Hintz. On Saturday against Colorado and Nathan MacKinnon, Johnston played 20:11, had three assists and went 20-4 (83.3 percent) in the faceoff circle in a 6-3 loss.

“I thought he was exceptional,” DeBoer said after the game. “He was head-to-head with MacKinnon, won the faceoff battle, I thought he was dangerous a lot of the night. He’s really playing at another level right now.”

In a 4-1 win Sunday against Detroit, Johnston played 16:40, had a goal, and went 7-2 (77.8 percent) in the faceoff circle. After a slow start, Johnston has 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) in the past 22 games.

“He’s gone to another level, and we needed that,” DeBoer said. “He’s starting to do what we need him to do.”

Hintz is listed as day-to-day and could come back soon. The fact that Johnston is a very similar player allows the Stars to adjust to his absence.

“I think for sure he’s a version of that,” DeBoer said of comparisons between Johnston and Hintz. “When you have both guys playing at that level, we’re a really good team. But if only one of them is in, we need him playing at the level Wyatt is playing at right now.”

Key Numbers 🔢

19

Stars forward Robertson is tied for the second most points in the NHL since Christmas with 19 (8 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games.

11.7

Carolina ranks last in blocked shots at 11.7 per game. A big reason for that is they have the puck a lot, ranking first in SAT (shot attempt differential) at 58.9 percent.

Plus-33

Dallas ranks fourth in goal differential at plus-33. Carolina is tied for seventh at plus-23.

He Said It 📢

“He’s a smart player, and he is a goal-scorer. You don’t score the number of goals he scores at the American League level unless you have a knack for scoring, that goal-scorer’s eye and that timing of being in the right place at the right time.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Matěj Blümel, who scored Sunday against the Red Wings and has 18 goals in the AHL this season

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
January 24
6:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
St. Louis Blues
January 25
6:00 PM CT
Enterprise Center
Vegas Golden Knights
January 28
9:00 PM CT
T-Mobile Arena

