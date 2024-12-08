Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

First Shift 🏒

There is a tradition in hockey that the first home game after a long road trip is usually a “trap” game.

For whatever reason, teams take a minute to adjust after bouncing around the country, and that’s usually shown in that first outing.

That could be cause for concern for the Stars on Sunday. Not only did the team end a three-game road swing in Vegas on Friday and then spend Saturday flying back to Dallas, the journey actually began with a home game last Sunday and then a back-to-back in Utah on Monday. If you want to also point out a three-game road trip the week before that, you can argue that Dallas has been away from home for a couple of weeks.

So while the team has earned this upcoming six-game homestand, it needs to be cautious on the first step.

On the good side, the Stars are 10-1-0 at American Airlines Center this season and sport some of the best home stats in the league. They also have shown that they respond well to losses, and they are coming off back-to-back defeats in Los Angeles and Vegas. Dallas sits first in home goals against at 2.00 and sixth in home scoring at 3.67. They also have not lost more than two consecutive games this season.

And after this recent stretch, getting back to Dallas should be a good feeling.

“It hasn’t been an easy schedule, so we’re looking forward to playing some games at home,” said captain Benn.

The schedule isn’t easy, as the Stars get the Flames, Predators, Blues, Capitals, Maple Leafs and Rangers, but it’s a chance to try to find a more consistent performance level. With the decision to put Seguin on the shelf for 4-6 months due to hip surgery, the Stars have opened the door for younger players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque to get additional minutes in bigger roles. Players like Sam Steel and Dadonov should also have opportunities to excel. And honestly, a group that includes Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Hintz could improve their offensive numbers during this homestand.

Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger can continue his fast start by building on home numbers that are the best in the league at 9-1-0, 1.99 and .928.

But, as coach Pete DeBoer always says, it’s one thing to be good on paper, but you have to do it on the ice.

Can Dallas take advantage of this stretch to really make a statement and lift themselves above a murky middle group that is forming in the West?

The test on Sunday will be a good indicator.