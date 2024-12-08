Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Calgary

2425 GDG 12.8 vs CAL
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Sunday, December 8 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:30 PM South Entrance

Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
16-10-0 (10-2-0 Home)
13-9-5 (3-6-4 Away)
Rank
32 Points (3rd Central)
31 Points (4th Pacific)
Power Play
18.3% (15-for-82)
21.5% (17-for-79)
Penalty Kill
81.8% (63-for-77)
71.1% (59-for-83)
Last 10 Games
5-5-0
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames Sunday night at American Airlines Center for the first time this season. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 16-10-0 while the Flames are 13-9-5. The teams face each other two more times this season on March 6 (Dallas) and March 27 (Calgary).
  • Dallas is 77-72-36 all-time vs. Calgary, including a 44-31-18 mark at home.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their past 15 contests against the Flames.
  • Forward Jason Robertson tallied two goals and four points (2-2—4) in three games against the Flames last season. Robertson is averaging better than a point a game against the Flames with seven goals and 12 points (7-5—12) in nine career games against them.
  • Captain Jamie Benn paces active Stars in goals (23), assists and points (23-21—44) in 43 career contests vs. the Flames. Benn also ranks first in shorthanded goals (2), game-winning goals (4) and power-play tallies (5).

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (7-5—12, 8 GP)
Jamie Benn (23-21—44, 43 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-16—29, 31 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-17—28, 46 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (10-5—15, 25 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz has registered four goals over his last eight games dating back to Nov. 20 vs. San Jose. Hintz sits third for Dallas in goals scored this year (10) trailing Mason Marchment and Duchene with 12 goals. His 10 goals are tied for second amongst all Finnish-born NHL players this season, helping Hintz earn a spot on Team Finland in the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament. In his career against Calgary, Hintz has scored eight points (1-7—8) in 12 career games.

Flames forward Nazem Kadri is tied with teammate Jonathan Huberdeau for the lead in goals (8) and points (8-8—16) for Calgary. Kadri has tallied eight points (3-5—8) over his last 10 contests. In his career against Dallas, he has earned 25 points (11-14—25) in 26 games played.

First Shift 🏒

There is a tradition in hockey that the first home game after a long road trip is usually a “trap” game.

For whatever reason, teams take a minute to adjust after bouncing around the country, and that’s usually shown in that first outing.

That could be cause for concern for the Stars on Sunday. Not only did the team end a three-game road swing in Vegas on Friday and then spend Saturday flying back to Dallas, the journey actually began with a home game last Sunday and then a back-to-back in Utah on Monday. If you want to also point out a three-game road trip the week before that, you can argue that Dallas has been away from home for a couple of weeks.

So while the team has earned this upcoming six-game homestand, it needs to be cautious on the first step.

On the good side, the Stars are 10-1-0 at American Airlines Center this season and sport some of the best home stats in the league. They also have shown that they respond well to losses, and they are coming off back-to-back defeats in Los Angeles and Vegas. Dallas sits first in home goals against at 2.00 and sixth in home scoring at 3.67. They also have not lost more than two consecutive games this season.

And after this recent stretch, getting back to Dallas should be a good feeling.

“It hasn’t been an easy schedule, so we’re looking forward to playing some games at home,” said captain Benn.

The schedule isn’t easy, as the Stars get the Flames, Predators, Blues, Capitals, Maple Leafs and Rangers, but it’s a chance to try to find a more consistent performance level. With the decision to put Seguin on the shelf for 4-6 months due to hip surgery, the Stars have opened the door for younger players like Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque to get additional minutes in bigger roles. Players like Sam Steel and Dadonov should also have opportunities to excel. And honestly, a group that includes Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Hintz could improve their offensive numbers during this homestand.

Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger can continue his fast start by building on home numbers that are the best in the league at 9-1-0, 1.99 and .928.

But, as coach Pete DeBoer always says, it’s one thing to be good on paper, but you have to do it on the ice.

Can Dallas take advantage of this stretch to really make a statement and lift themselves above a murky middle group that is forming in the West?

The test on Sunday will be a good indicator.

Key Numbers 🔢

3-6-4

Calgary has the seventh worst road record in the NHL at 3-6-4. They have lost seven straight away from home (0-4-3).

18

The Flames have the lowest point total by a leading scorer in the league at 16 points. Calgary ranks 27th overall in goal scoring at 2.56.

16.3

Calgary ranks third in giveaways per game at 16.3. Dallas ranks fourth at 16.1.

He Said It 📢

“He’s done a good job. He’s a skilled guy. He was a first round pick, he put up a lot of points in the Western League, so he’s always had that skill level. I think he has that fourth line mentality because of the roles he has had to play, but he’s got underrated skill. I think he’s at the age now where he’s ready to take another step.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on Steel, who has moved into the center spot between Benn and Dadonov

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 12
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 14
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 16
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

Related Content

DAL at VGK | Recap

DAL@VGK Postgame: Pete DeBoer

Heika’s Take: Penalty troubles arise as Stars drop 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Penalty troubles arise as Stars drop 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t capitalize on early momentum, fall 3-2 to Kings

4 Nations fun: Stars players, staff excited for opportunity to represent home countries

Seguin sidelined: How Stars plan to navigate “big hole” left in forward’s absence

Tyler Seguin injury update

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health

Heika’s Take: Stars dig deep, secure narrow win at Utah to sweep back-to-back

Game Day Guide: Stars at Hockey Club

Heika’s Take: Marchment dazzles in the clutch, Stars down NHL-leading Jets

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Heika’s Take: Stars bounce back from bumpy start to week in win over Avalanche

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Heika’s Take: Stars hit Thanksgiving break on shaky note in lopsided loss to Blackhawks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Dallas Stars Foundation to host 25th Annual Casino Night

Heika’s Take: Stars miss the mark on special teams in loss to Hurricanes