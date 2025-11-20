Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

When: Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Rogers Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
12-5-3 (6-1-2 Away)
9-10-2 (3-5-1 Home)
Rank
27 Points (2nd in Central)
20 Points (7th in Pacific)
Power Play
31.9% (22-for-69)
23.5% (16-for-68)
Penalty Kill
76.3% (45-for-59)
67.1% (47-for-70)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
4-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (9-5—14, 10 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-21—38, 44 GP)
Jason Robertson (4-7—11, 6 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (17-16—33, 22 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-18—33, 48 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-3—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-21—31, 31 GP)
Stars forward Benn skated in his first game of the season on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, recording four hits in 9:46 of ice time, after being sidelined with an injury during the preseason. Among all-time Stars skaters, the Victoria, BC native ranks first in both franchise hits (1,990) and takeaways (830), while ranking second in scoring (399-557—956), games played (1,193), even-strength goals (274), game-winning goals (62) and shots taken (3,042). In his career against Vancouver, Benn has registered 38 points (17-21—38) in 44 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6. Benn’s 38 points vs. Vancouver ranks first among active Stars skaters and 13th among active NHL skaters. His five game-winning goals against them are tied for the third most among active NHL skaters.
Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes enters Thursday's contest riding a six-game point streak, earning 13 points (0-13—13) during that span. This season, Hughes paces active Canucks skaters in scoring (1-19—20) and points per game (1.25), while also leading the league in average on ice time per game (26:58) entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, Hughes has notched 14 points (1-13—14) in 15 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +10. He enters Thursday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Stars, earning five points (1-4—5) during that span.
Benn hasn’t missed a lot of games in his career, so what he’s dealing with right now is a new challenge.
But if Tuesday’s game is any indication, the Stars captain can handle it.
Benn suffered a collapsed lung during the preseason and had to have surgery to repair it. He missed the first 19 games of the season and returned to play on Tuesday, skating just under 10 minutes in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.
Head coach Glen Gulutzan said he liked how Benn looked.
“I thought it was a good first game for him,” Gulutzan said. “He’s physical, he has the size and his puck play along the wall. We’ll build him up from here.”
Benn finished with four hits, one shot on goal and won 3-of-5 faceoffs. He started on a line with Radek Faksa and Colin Blackwell but was quickly elevated to a line with Wyatt Johnston and Rantanen.
“It was just seeing how he was skating, and he was skating good,” Gulutzan said. “Then, the first time I did put him there, he got a Grade-A chance. He has that hockey IQ, and he’s skating well and his hands are as good as ever, you’re going to be able to put him in places.”
“It felt good to be back,” Benn said after his season debut.
Asked what he saw from the team in his absence, he said: “A lot of compete. I thought the guys played great while I was watching. A lot of players have stepped up.”
Longtime teammate Seguin said Benn’s recovery was inspirational.
“Just seeing what you guys don’t see. That’s what makes him who he is, how hard he works on the ice, but especially off the ice,” Seguin said. “It was incredible. He looks like he didn’t miss a beat.”
Gulutzan said he expected as much after watching Benn while he worked to get back.
“To be quite honest with you, I think he’s looked very sharp in practice the last week,” Gulutzan said before the game. “He’s put in a lot of work to get to this point once he could. I thought he’s looked real good, so I’m excited. We’re all excited that he’s back, and it’s been a long road. Whenever you see a guy put that much work in, you’re excited that they’re back.”
Forward Robertson said it was good to have the captain back on the ice.
“He’s our leader, he’s been that way since I’ve been here,” Robertson said. “Whenever you have that injected into your lineup, it’s certainly an advantage for us. He’s very vocal, very involved. It’s hard, 19 games off and you come in, I thought he played very well.”
87
As of Wednesday morning, Stars forward Robertson leads the NHL in shots on goal at 87. That puts him on pace to have 356 this season. That’s a sharp uptick for the forward, who had 211 shots on goal last season.
67.1 percent
Vancouver has the 32nd-ranked penalty kill in the NHL at 67.1 percent. Dallas ranks second on the power play at 31.9 percent.
326
Vancouver ranks third in shots that miss the net at 326. Dallas ranks 30th at 231.
“There is a plan. You just got to ramp up his skates. That’s a good sign. His skates are starting to get a little more intense, but it’s still probably going to be a little bit.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the fact that Duchene is on the road trip. Duchene has played just four games this season as he battles back from injury
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.