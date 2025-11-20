Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

First Shift 🏒

Benn hasn’t missed a lot of games in his career, so what he’s dealing with right now is a new challenge.

But if Tuesday’s game is any indication, the Stars captain can handle it.

Benn suffered a collapsed lung during the preseason and had to have surgery to repair it. He missed the first 19 games of the season and returned to play on Tuesday, skating just under 10 minutes in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said he liked how Benn looked.

“I thought it was a good first game for him,” Gulutzan said. “He’s physical, he has the size and his puck play along the wall. We’ll build him up from here.”

Benn finished with four hits, one shot on goal and won 3-of-5 faceoffs. He started on a line with Radek Faksa and Colin Blackwell but was quickly elevated to a line with Wyatt Johnston and Rantanen.

“It was just seeing how he was skating, and he was skating good,” Gulutzan said. “Then, the first time I did put him there, he got a Grade-A chance. He has that hockey IQ, and he’s skating well and his hands are as good as ever, you’re going to be able to put him in places.”

“It felt good to be back,” Benn said after his season debut.

Asked what he saw from the team in his absence, he said: “A lot of compete. I thought the guys played great while I was watching. A lot of players have stepped up.”

Longtime teammate Seguin said Benn’s recovery was inspirational.

“Just seeing what you guys don’t see. That’s what makes him who he is, how hard he works on the ice, but especially off the ice,” Seguin said. “It was incredible. He looks like he didn’t miss a beat.”

Gulutzan said he expected as much after watching Benn while he worked to get back.

“To be quite honest with you, I think he’s looked very sharp in practice the last week,” Gulutzan said before the game. “He’s put in a lot of work to get to this point once he could. I thought he’s looked real good, so I’m excited. We’re all excited that he’s back, and it’s been a long road. Whenever you see a guy put that much work in, you’re excited that they’re back.”

Forward Robertson said it was good to have the captain back on the ice.

“He’s our leader, he’s been that way since I’ve been here,” Robertson said. “Whenever you have that injected into your lineup, it’s certainly an advantage for us. He’s very vocal, very involved. It’s hard, 19 games off and you come in, I thought he played very well.”