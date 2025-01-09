Game Day Guide: Stars at Flyers

When: Thursday, January 9 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Wells Fargo Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: CANCELED
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Philadelphia
Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Record
25-13-1 (9-8-0 Away)
17-19-5 (8-10-1 Home)
Rank
51 Points (3rd in Central)
39 Points (6th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
16.8% (21-for-125)
14.9% (17-for-114)
Penalty Kill
84.8% (89-for-105)
78.4% (87-for-111)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
3-6-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-2—4, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-21—33, 29 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-9—19, 22 GP)
Colin Blackwell (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-10—17, 23 GP)
Evgenii Dadanov (7-5—12, 18 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has 12 points (3-9—12) in his last 10 games played dating back to Dec. 16 against the Washington Capitals. Johnston ranks third on the Stars in points (9-20—29) this season and paces the team with 109 shots through 39 games played. Johnston enters Thursday's game totaling four points (1-3—4) in four games played against Philadelphia.
Flyers forward Matvei Michkov ranks second on the Flyers in goals (12), assists (17) and points (29). His 29 points also rank him second among all NHL rookies entering play on Wednesday. Michkov has registered 10 multi-point outings through 39 games played this season. In 31 games played against non-division opponents, Michkov has totaled 23 points (11-12—23).
Robertson is back.
The Stars’ leading scorer for the past two seasons started this year in a slump, but he has bounced back and is on a run that looks a lot like the Robertson of seasons past.
Robertson has 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in the past 13 games for a points per game average of 1.3. After starting the year at about a half a point a game, he’s much closer now to his career average of 1.05.
“It feels good,” Robertson said. “You just have to keep pushing and keep believing.”
Robertson had surgery to remove a cyst from his foot in the offseason, and that took him off the training ice for months. It was the first time in his career he hasn’t been given a full offseason of workouts, and it definitely affected him.
“It’s a process and you have to learn to deal with it,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “It’s the first time he has ever dealt with something like that, so you know it’s going to affect him.”
Robertson, 25, also had to deal with the retirement of Joe Pavelski. The veteran winger was Robertson’s linemate for three seasons and the duo finished 1-2 in team scoring all three years. This season, there has been a rotation of wingers on that line, and that also seemed to contribute to the slump. Mix in a power play that has struggled to score, and the points just weren’t coming. When that happens, everyone on the team can lose confidence.
So when it comes back the way it has in the past few weeks, that also has an effect.
“It’s encouraging,” Robertson said. “Hopefully, the power play can pick it up and our five-on-five play can pull off of that. Like Pete [DeBoer] says, one goal can make a big difference, especially in these games where we’re missing two of our top six guys.”
The pressure on players like Robertson and Johnston has been dialed up because of the loss of Mason Marchment (week-to-week following facial surgery) and Seguin (4-6 months following hip surgery) to injuries. But the best way to ease that pressure is to win games and score goals. Robertson’s center Roope Hintz also has been playing well, and that makes games more fun.
“It’s been feeling good,” Hintz said. “We have had a lot of good looks before but haven’t scored. I think it’s good that now we have had some chances go in. That helps with that, and when we win, that’s good too.”
Robertson on Monday had a “Jason Robertson goal,” as the lanky winger skated out from behind the net and flipped a puck through a crowd on his backhand. While it looked a little “lucky,” it’s the kind of play Robertson has made for much of his career. He has a knack for surprising goalies, and he has a knack for getting the puck through some tight spots.
Robertson tallied 109 points (46 goals and 63 assists) in 2022-23, and put 313 shots on goal that season. Last year, he had 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists) and had 231 shots. This season, he’s at 10 goals and 22 assists, on pace for 21 goals among 67 points in 82 games, and also has just 99 shots (on pace for 208). Those are tangible signs that he has some work to do.
“You just show up every day and try to get better,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”
30
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger became the fastest goalie to 20 wins in a season in franchise history, hitting the mark on Tuesday in his 30th game. Ed Belfour had set the mark in 1998-99 winning 20 in 31 games.
14.9 percent
Philadelphia ranks 29th on the power play at 14.9 percent. Dallas ranks 27th at 16.8 percent.
17.6
The Flyers rank first in the NHL in blocked shots per game at 17.6. Dallas ranks 30th at 12.8.
“He’s been a great teammate, he’s shown great leadership. He’s done a great job with our young players, working with them, mentoring them. I think every player gets to a point in his career where you become ‘that guy,’ and it’s all how you embrace that. I think he’s done a phenomenal job with that.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the ability of veteran defenseman Brendan Smith to be able to handle healthy scratches and still jump in when needed
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.