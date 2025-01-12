Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

First Shift 🏒

Benn and Nils Lundkvist are typically the first two skaters on the ice for every morning skate.

Lundkvist lines up pucks at the blue line and puts shots toward Benn, who attempts to tip them into the net. It’s a tradition that originated with Joe Pavelski and several young players in recent years, and it continues for good reason.

“It builds chemistry and it just gets you ready,” Benn said.

One of the challenges for the Stars this season has been scoring. They have created scoring chances against the best teams in the league, but were struggling to finish those chances. In recent weeks, they have found more success, and a lot of the reason is because they have been able to get inside, get to loose pucks and tip pucks better. It’s a simple formula that every team knows, but it’s tougher to put it all together in reality.

“You have to pay a price to get in there, and that takes a lot of focus and dedication,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. “We’re putting more emphasis on it. Guys go there and get rewarded, and then once you get rewarded, it’s a lot easier to go in there. It’s a tough place to go into in this league, and it’s been a challenge all season. I think we’re getting there more consistently now.”

In their win over Philadelphia on Thursday, the Stars got goals from Mavrik Bourque and Hintz both going to the net. They were hard-working goals, but also goals that required strong hand-eye coordination. In New York, Benn won the game in overtime when he cleared out the front of the net and redirected in a Robertson pass.

“It’s important,” Benn said. “Most of the goals in this league are scored five feet from the net. Most of the time, you have to win a battle to get a rebound or get a tip, so we’ll keep battling.”

Goalie Casey DeSmith said he has seen the battles change games.

“We’re making teams defend the scoring areas more,” he said. “It was a little bit frustrating for a little while, and we couldn’t get the wins. Now, we’re getting to the tough areas and we’re getting rewarded.”

The Stars know they have to continue to dig in, and that’s why the morning skate drills are big. While Benn and Lundkvist have their own routine, other players join in, and the message is clear that these things matter.

“He’s got ideas from his point of view, and I’ve got my own, where I like pucks,” Benn said of Lundkvist. “I think it’s all part of being on the same page. We’re getting better at it lately and we’ll try to keep doing the right thing.”