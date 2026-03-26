Game Day Guide: Stars vs Islanders

When: Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: UBS Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Happiest Hour
View the latest information on the matchup against New York, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: UBS Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Happiest Hour
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Dallas Stars
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New York Islanders
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Record
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43-17-11 (21-7-7 Away)
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40-27-5 (19-12-2 Home)
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Rank
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97 Points (2nd in Central)
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85 Points (4th in Metropolitan)
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Power Play
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29.0% (63-for-217)
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16.4% (35-for-213)
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Penalty Kill
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80.9% (174-for-215)
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81.3% (156-for-192)
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Last 10 Games
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5-3-2
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5-5-0
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (10-18—28, 28 GP)
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Jason Robertson (5-0—5, 2 GP)
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Jamie Benn (8-13—21, 27 GP)
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Matt Duchene (7-12—19, 29 GP)
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Michael Bunting (4-9—13, 15 GP)
Stars forward Robertson put up three points (1-2—3) in Dallas' last game on March 24 against the New Jersey Devils and now enters Thursday's matchup having tallied 11 points (5-6—11) in his last seven games, dating back to March 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. In his performance against the Devils, Robertson also recorded 10 shots on goal, establishing a new single-game career high. In all, Robertson has totaled 85 points (39-46—85) in 71 games played this season, leading the team and ranking 10th in the NHL in scoring entering play Wednesday. He is currently on pace to finish the 2025-26 campaign with 46 goals, 54 assists and 99 points. Among all NHL skaters entering play Wednesday, Robertson ranks fifth in power-play scoring (13-23—36), tied for fifth in game-winning goals (7) and sixth in goals (39). He also has totaled 254 shots taken this season, which was the fourth-best mark in the League entering play Wednesday. Ninety-three of those scoring chances have registered as high-danger shots taken, ranking eighth among NHL skaters entering play Wednesday. In his career against New York, Robertson has notched eight points (8-0—8) in nine games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2 and averaging 19:10 of time on ice per game. Entering Thursday's contest, Robertson rides a two-game point streak against the Islanders, earning five goals during that span, including putting up Dallas’ only goals in their last meeting against them on Nov. 18, 2025 and scoring a hat trick on Feb. 23, 2025.
Islanders forward Mathew Barzal enters Thursday's matchup having collected 10 points (1-9—10) in his last 10 games played, dating back to March 5 against the Los Angeles Kings. Through 71 games played this season, Barzal has totaled 65 points (18-47—65), leading the team in scoring. He also leads the Islanders this season in power-play scoring (2-17—19) and takeaways (38), while ranking tied for second in plus-minus rating (+14) and tied for fourth in both goals (18) and shots taken (160). Barzal recently skated in his 600th NHL game on March 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since his rookie season (2017-18), Barzal has recorded 527 career points (152-375—527), leading all Islanders skaters during that span. In his career against Dallas, Barzal has put up 10 points (4-6—10) in 14 games played, averaging 19:18 of time on ice per game.
The Stars have had plenty of ups and downs this season, and that could help them at a time like this.
Dallas won the first three games of the season and then lost the next three. They were flying at 25-7-5 heading into Christmas and then lost four straight. They went on one of the best runs in franchise history at 14-0-1, but now are 1-3-1 in their past five and looking bad in the process.
“We’ve got to work our way out of a little dip here,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Two months, three months ago, we were talking about the same ebbs and dips in a season that we’re talking about now. We’ve got a little adverse condition that we have to work our way out of, and it might come at the right time.”
The Stars start a four-game road trip Thursday against the Islanders and follow that up with games at Pittsburgh on Saturday, at Philadelphia on Sunday and at Boston on Tuesday. That’s a pretty good testing ground for a team that still is trying to find the right playoff gear with 11 games remaining in the regular season.
“I think we have a really good understanding of what we need to do and what it looks like when we’re at our best,” said forward Wyatt Johnston, who scored his 40th goal of the season on Tuesday. “We just haven’t done that enough these past few games. Every team in this league can beat you and make you sting if you don’t play your A-game. We know our A-game is as good as anyone when we do it. It’s just a matter of making sure we’re dialed in and doing it as long as we can every night.”
The Stars’ A-game has been polished and buffed over a new season under Gulutzan and his coaching staff. Pete DeBoer led the Stars to three Western Conference Final appearances and had the best regular season record in the NHL during his three-year run in Dallas. However, GM Jim Nill decided he needed a change and selected Gulutzan to do the job.
Gulutzan has twice been a head coach in the league – with the Stars and Calgary – but he has mixed in a lot of years as an assistant coach, including the previous seven seasons in Edmonton. He helped the Oilers to two trips to the Stanley Cup Final and gained some great experience in the process.
Now, he is mixing that experience with the ideas of assistant coaches Alain Nasreddine, Neil Graham and David Pelletier, and the results have been great. When there has been hardship, the group has found a way to push the right buttons. Right now, with Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa sidelined by injuries, the challenge is real.
But even after a tough 6-4 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday, all in the dressing room seem confident in the response.
“There is always something different,” Gulutzan said when asked to compare this to the January swoon. “I don’t think this is a lack of effort, I think it’s a lack of execution. Before, we weren’t playing hard enough in hard areas. I think we are now, but we’re not playing as good defensively as we were before. A lot of it is coming down to puck management, and that’s something we’re going to look at, our puck management in critical areas.”
And, quite honestly, it doesn’t have to be that complicated.
“Usually what gets us out of this is to play a stingy road game,” Gulutzan said. “We’re going to have to find one of those pretty quickly.”
10-0
The Islanders have outscored opponents 10-0 in overtime this season. They are the only NHL team yet to lose in overtime. Dallas has been outscored 5-7 in OT.
13.1 percent
Dallas has the second-best shooting percentage in the NHL this season at 13.1 percent.
.901
The Islanders rank fourth in team save percentage at .901. Dallas ranks eighth at .898.
“What pulling the goalie does is it gives me leverage on the other guys. We were making mistakes, and it’s different if they’re forcing the issue, coming out flying and peppering, shots just going in. But breakaways? That’s a tough one. So it gives you leverage as a coach, going in there in the second period, and putting some onus on our guys to be better.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on why he pulled goalie Jake Oettinger with Dallas down 4-1 at the first intermission Tuesday. It was only the second time Gulutzan has pulled Oettinger this season
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.