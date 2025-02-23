Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

When: Sunday, February 23 at 6:30 PM CT
Where: UBS Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Sidecar Social
Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
36-18-2 (16-11-1 Away)
25-23-7 (13-11-2 Home)
Rank
74 Points (2nd in Central)
57 Points (6th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
19.8% (33-for-166)
11.5% (15-for-130)
Penalty Kill
84.7% (128-for-151)
70.7% (82-for-116)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
7-3-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-16—26, 27 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-13—21, 25 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-10—17, 28 GP)
Mikael Granlund (4-7—11, 20 GP)
Stars forward Jason Robertson has totaled 38 points (15-23—38), including 12 multi-point outings, in his last 33 games played dating back to Dec. 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. His 38 points during that span are the most of any Stars skater and were tied for eighth in the NHL entering play Saturday. Robertson is also averaging over one point per game against non-division opponents this season (15-24—39, 38 GP).
Islanders forward Bo Horvat enters Sunday's matchup tied for the team lead in assists (21) and ranks second in points (40). In his last 12 games played, Horvat has earned 10 points (6-4—10) dating back to Jan. 16. In his career against Dallas, he has registered 14 points (8-6—14) in 21 games, including having points in six of his last seven (5-3—8).
Lian Bichsel was reassigned to the AHL before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and many thought the rookie defenseman might go down and get a couple of games to further help his assimilation to the NHL.
After all, the 20-year-old had already played 28 games for the Texas Stars this season, so a refresher wouldn’t have been out of the question. Instead, Stars GM Jim Nill told Bichsel to rest up and come back strong, and it sure looks like the big blueliner followed those instructions.
Bichsel logged 16:25 of ice time on Saturday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey Devils and had a team-high six hits. He drew a penalty that set up a power play goal, and he basically looked like one more gear in the Stars’ immaculate machine.
“He’s a damn good player,” said defenseman Thomas Harley.
Bichsel is listed at 6-7, 231 pounds, making him the biggest player on the Stars. The 2022 first round draft pick (18th overall) is also known for his physical play, and that’s something the Stars can use. Dallas currently ranks 31st in hits per game at 15.2, but makes up for it with strong puck possession and good detailed play. That said, they wouldn’t mind a little more physicality every now and then.
“He gives an element to our team that we don’t have, that physicality,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s such a great add back there for us. You know you’re playing against him, he punishes people back there, and he’s got some skill too.”
On Saturday, Bichsel had a huge hit on Dawson Mercer and also helped clean up a scrum in front of the net. After the shoving match to protect goalie Casey DeSmith, New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon came after Bichsel and committed a penalty. Harley scored on the ensuing power play, and that was a key goal in getting the win.
“He was buzzing around, laying those hits,” said defenseman Esa Lindell. “He drew the penalty, and we scored the second goal. That was big. I have only positive things to say about the big boy.”
That goes for a lot of people. The Stars have been down a few defensemen of late with injuries to Ilya Lyubushkin and Miro Heiskanen. Lyubushkin returned on Saturday, and Bichsel stayed in the lineup. The same might occur when Heiskanen returns – or if the Stars make a trade for another veteran defenseman. That’s how much Bichsel has proven himself through his first 17 games.
“He’s a big addition for us down the stretch,” DeBoer said.
That’s sweet music to Bichsel, who played overseas in Switzerland (two seasons in Leksand) and also has 44 games in the AHL over the past two years. He has been working hard to take the right steps, and it feels like he’s arrived. Over the break, Bichsel went to Mexico for a couple of days and then also visited his AHL friends in Cedar Park. It’s part of the growth process.
“I kind of did the same thing in Sweden,” he said. “It’s not easy, but you get used to it. You just have to take it day by day and don’t get stressed too much.”
Bichsel looked pretty calm on Saturday, and he’ll get a chance to reload and go at it again on Sunday against the Islanders. He has plenty of confidence, and the same goes for his teammates.
“I feel I’ll be singing his praises for a long time,” said Harley.
55.4 percent
The Islanders rank first in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 55.4 percent. Dallas ranks sixth at 52.2 percent.
11.5 percent
New York ranks last in the NHL in power play success rate at 11.5 percent. Dallas ranks second on the penalty kill at 84.8 percent.
21
The Islanders rank last in scoring first this season, tallying the first goal just 21 times in 55 games. Dallas ranks 9th with the first goal in 30 of 56 games.
“Any time you inject young players into your lineup, you’re going to get that roller coaster. They’re going to have good weeks or months, and they’re going to have months where they slip a little bit and have to take a step back. That’s normal. There’s very few Johnstons in the league. I’m really proud of the contributions the young guys have given us, but it hasn’t been a straight line. I’m proud of the way they have handled adversity.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked about the play of rookie Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Columbus Blue Jackets
February 25
6:00 PM CT
Nationwide Arena
February 28
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 2
5:00 PM CT
American AIrlines Center