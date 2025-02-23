Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

First Shift 🏒

Lian Bichsel was reassigned to the AHL before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and many thought the rookie defenseman might go down and get a couple of games to further help his assimilation to the NHL.

After all, the 20-year-old had already played 28 games for the Texas Stars this season, so a refresher wouldn’t have been out of the question. Instead, Stars GM Jim Nill told Bichsel to rest up and come back strong, and it sure looks like the big blueliner followed those instructions.

Bichsel logged 16:25 of ice time on Saturday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey Devils and had a team-high six hits. He drew a penalty that set up a power play goal, and he basically looked like one more gear in the Stars’ immaculate machine.

“He’s a damn good player,” said defenseman Thomas Harley.

Bichsel is listed at 6-7, 231 pounds, making him the biggest player on the Stars. The 2022 first round draft pick (18th overall) is also known for his physical play, and that’s something the Stars can use. Dallas currently ranks 31st in hits per game at 15.2, but makes up for it with strong puck possession and good detailed play. That said, they wouldn’t mind a little more physicality every now and then.

“He gives an element to our team that we don’t have, that physicality,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s such a great add back there for us. You know you’re playing against him, he punishes people back there, and he’s got some skill too.”

On Saturday, Bichsel had a huge hit on Dawson Mercer and also helped clean up a scrum in front of the net. After the shoving match to protect goalie Casey DeSmith, New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon came after Bichsel and committed a penalty. Harley scored on the ensuing power play, and that was a key goal in getting the win.

“He was buzzing around, laying those hits,” said defenseman Esa Lindell. “He drew the penalty, and we scored the second goal. That was big. I have only positive things to say about the big boy.”

That goes for a lot of people. The Stars have been down a few defensemen of late with injuries to Ilya Lyubushkin and Miro Heiskanen. Lyubushkin returned on Saturday, and Bichsel stayed in the lineup. The same might occur when Heiskanen returns – or if the Stars make a trade for another veteran defenseman. That’s how much Bichsel has proven himself through his first 17 games.

“He’s a big addition for us down the stretch,” DeBoer said.

That’s sweet music to Bichsel, who played overseas in Switzerland (two seasons in Leksand) and also has 44 games in the AHL over the past two years. He has been working hard to take the right steps, and it feels like he’s arrived. Over the break, Bichsel went to Mexico for a couple of days and then also visited his AHL friends in Cedar Park. It’s part of the growth process.

“I kind of did the same thing in Sweden,” he said. “It’s not easy, but you get used to it. You just have to take it day by day and don’t get stressed too much.”

Bichsel looked pretty calm on Saturday, and he’ll get a chance to reload and go at it again on Sunday against the Islanders. He has plenty of confidence, and the same goes for his teammates.

“I feel I’ll be singing his praises for a long time,” said Harley.