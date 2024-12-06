Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Vegas

2425 GDG 12.6 @ VGK
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Friday, December 6 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
16-9-0 (6-7-0 Away)

17-7-3 (10-3-0 Home)

Rank

32 Points (3rd Central)

37 Points (1st Pacific)
Power Play

18.8% (15-for-80)

26.6% (17-for-64)
Penalty Kill

83.1% (59-for-71)

78.6% (44-for-56)
Last 10 Games
6-4-0
6-3-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night at T-Mobile Arena for the first time this season. Entering Friday's match, the Stars are 16-9-0 while the Golden Knights are 17-7-3. The teams face each other two more times this season on Jan. 24 (Dallas) and Jan. 28 (Vegas).
  • Dallas is 6-7-4 all-time vs. Vegas, including a 3-3-1 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned points in eight of their last 10 games against the Golden Knights (4-2-4). Dallas has also recorded wins in two of their past three games played at T-Mobile Arena.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has recorded at least a point in each of the four career road games he has played against the Golden Knights, totaling five points (2-3—5) in those contests. In all, he has six points (2-4—6) in his last six games against Vegas.
  • Forward Evgenii Dadonov has three goals and five points (3-2—5) in 10 career games against his former club. Dadonov recorded 43 points (20-23—43) in 78 regular season games with the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Ilya Lyubushkin (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Dumba (3-7—10, 22 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (5-3—8, 15 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-4—8, 11 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-5—8, 16 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads all Dallas defensemen in goals (4) and points (4-9—13) in 25 games played this season. Heiskanen has tallied seven points (2-5—7) over his last seven games. In his career against the Golden Knights, he has recorded four assists in 14 games played.

Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has registered 13 multi-point games in 27 games played this season. Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points (8-30—38) and assists (30). His 30 assists are tied for first in the NHL. In his career against the Stars, Eichel has produced 10 points (4-6—10) in 15 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Arguably the most important player on the Stars, Jake Oettinger is having arguably the most important season of his career.

Oettinger passed 200 starts this year and tallied 125 wins over that span, one of the best marks in NHL history. He’s off to a 13-5-0 start with a 2.47 GAA and .912 save percentage, also among the best in the NHL this season. And on Wednesday, he was named a member of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“It’s incredible,” Oettinger said after practice Thursday in Las Vegas. “I’m really happy to be a part of it. It’s a dream come true to be among that group of players and to get to represent my country again. Some of the favorite memories of my career was when I was with USA Hockey, so anytime you get to do that, it’s really exciting.”

After playing in high school for Lakeville North in Minnesota, Oettinger moved on to the U.S. National Team Development Program for two seasons. He then played three seasons at Boston University before starting his pro career with the Stars organization. He has played five NHL seasons and has a 126-53-23 record. He has also played in 47 playoff games and has helped the Stars to the past two Western Conference Finals.

“He’s an elite goaltender. He shows that every night,” said Stars coach Pete DeBoer.

While captain Benn added: “He’s rock solid, we have a lot of belief in him. Every night when we go on the ice, we feel we’re going to win because of him.”

Oettinger has earned this berth on Team USA, alongside Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Boston’s Jeremy Swayman. That’s a huge deal for a kid who grew up watching the movie “Miracle,” and who used to watch Ryan Miller play for the red, white and blue.

“The movie Miracle made me fall in love with USA Hockey and all of the history that is there,” Oettinger said. “And then World Juniors and 2010 Olympics is my peak USA hockey fandom. I just remember how great Ryan Miller was in that tournament.”

Oettinger has played for Team USA in international tournaments six different times, including World Juniors in 2017 and 2018, as well as the World Championships in 2021. Still, that won’t compare to facing some of the best players in the world in action against Canada, Finland and Sweden.

“As a hockey fan, it’s going to be must-watch TV,” Oettinger said. “This is what the game needs and deserves, and what the fans deserve. It’s going to be a heck of a show. The best players in the world representing their countries…nothing better than that.”

And nothing better than being there.

Key Numbers 🔢

2.04

Stars goalie Oettinger is 4-1-2 in his career against Vegas with a 2.04 GAA

30

Vegas forward Jack Eichel is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead in assists with 30.

56

Vegas has been shorthanded 56 times this season, second fewest in the NHL. Dallas has been shorthanded 71 times, ranking 12th fewest.

He Said It 📢

“It’s loud, the fans are on top of you, they’re engaged in the game, they’re passionate about the city, they’re passionate about the team. It’s a tough place to play. When I was on the other side, we always used that to our advantage. There are a lot of challenges playing in this building, it’s going to be a big test for us.”

-Stars assistant coach Misha Donskov, who spent seven years in the Vegas organization before coming to Dallas.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
December 8
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
December 12
7:00 PM CT
American AIrlines Center
Decemebr 14
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

