Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

When: Tuesday, February 25 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Texas Live
Dallas Stars
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record
37-18-2 (17-11-1 Away)
27-22-8 (18-6-4 Home)
Rank
76 Points (2nd in Central)
62 Points (4th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
20.6% (35-for-170)
21.6% (29-for-134)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (130-for-153)
75.3% (116-for-154)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mason Marchment (2-1—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (10-24—34, 42 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (9-19—28, 42 GP)
Mikael Granlund (4-13—17, 29 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-5—15, 22 GP)
Stars forward Duchene has recorded multi-point efforts in each of Dallas’ last four games (5-5—10). Duchene’s performance against the Islanders brought his season point total up to 59 (23-36—59), which leads all Stars skaters. Since Jan. 1, Duchene has totaled 26 points (9-17—26) which marks as the fifth most in the NHL during that span entering play Monday. He also has earned 36 points (14-22—36) on the road this season, which leads Dallas skaters and is fourth most across the NHL entering play Monday.
Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko enters Tuesday's contest riding a three-game point streak (1-2—3). He ranks second among Columbus skaters in points (21-35—56) this season and has earned 14 points (5-9—14) in his last 15 games dating back to Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis. Marchenko leads Columbus with a plus-minus rating of +32, which ranks second in the NHL entering play Monday. In his career against Dallas, Marchenko has totaled two points (1-1—2) in four games played and enters Tuesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Stars.
At the recent 4 Nations Face-Off, media discussion sparked up about the possibility of the NHL creating an award for the best “defensive defenseman.” Because the Norris Trophy often goes to the top scoring blueliner in the league, the belief is there is a need for a trophy that highlights defensive play. After all, the forwards have the Selke Trophy.
Among the possible candidates for a top defensive defenseman award is Esa Lindell.
“You might say I’m biased, but I think the word is out,” said assistant coach Alain Nasreddine on Lindell’s play for Finland at the 4 Nations. “I have had friends in different organizations talking about Esa, and you can see how good he has been playing. When he plays 28 minutes, he’s going to catch your eye, and then watching his games there, he gave them basically what he gives us.”
Lindell was a huge part of Team Finland, which was missing several key defensemen, including fellow Stars teammate Miro Heiskanen. He averaged 28 minutes in the three games and was key in playing against some of the best players in the world.
“For that team, they rely on him more than we do,” said Stars defenseman Brendan Smith. “They’re very thin on the back end, and he is playing big minutes against some of the best players in the world. That’s impressive. This has been a great tournament for people to see what he does out there.”
Lindell is right back at it with the Stars, helping them to wins over the Devils and Islanders over the weekend. He played 25:29 on Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Like Finland, Dallas is without both Heiskanen and Nils Lundkvist. On Sunday, Lian Bichsel went out with a head injury and Matt Dumba was assessed 17 penalty minutes midway through the game. That meant that Lindell had to step up again.
“The whole defense was great,” said goalie Jake Oettinger.
Lindell ranks first in the NHL in shorthanded time on ice at 3:29 per game, and logs about 75 percent of the Stars’ minutes on the penalty kill. That’s impressive for a team that is tied for the NHL lead in penalty kill success at 85.0 percent.
“They are tough minutes, but he knows how to play them,” said Stars defenseman Cody Ceci.
Nasreddine said Lindell is a smart penalty killer and that helps him eat up the minutes.
“He’s just a smart player, very reliable,” Nasreddine said. “He’s shown he can do it, so we feel good with him out there. It’s hockey sense and understanding the other team’s system. He puts in the time, he studies, he knows their tendencies, he’s a student of the game.”
And that could be a big part of the discussion if the NHL does decide to start a defensive defenseman award.
“He would be a great candidate for it, the way he plays,” Ceci said. “He reads the play really well, he keeps it simple and makes it predictable for his teammates. He’s never out of position, he’s just really smart.”
3.30
Dallas is tied for fourth in the NHL in scoring at 3.30 goals per game. Columbus ranks ninth at 3.25 goals per game.
16.7
Columbus ranks fifth in the NHL in blocked shots per game at 16.7.
7
Columbus has allowed seven goals in overtime, second most in the NHL. Dallas has allowed one, tied for fewest.
“How bad I want to be in the net and not on the bench. Obviously, you’re happy to be a part of the team, but it’s not very fun sitting and watching. It’s extremely motivating for me, so everything I do from now until hopefully next year, I’ll still have that in the back of my mind so that will help motivate me to take my game to the next level.”
-Stars goalie Oettinger when asked what he learned from his time as a backup goalie with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
