Heika’s Take: DeSmith shines as Stars exit break with 4-2 win over Devils

The Stars were smart. They usually are. Dallas took the 2-0 lead and then fell into a shell of sorts. That was especially apparent early in the third when they rarely had any attack zone time and put very few shots on goal. But after Jack Hughes made it 2-1, leaders like Duchene and captain Jamie Benn started to push. Duchene scored his 23rd goal of the year with nine minutes left in third period, and Dallas could breathe again.